Prosenjit, Rituparna reunite for their 50th film in 'Ajogya'

The golden duo of Indian Bengali cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, are pairing up for their 50th venture, Indian National Award winning filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly's "Ajogya".

After "Prakton" and "Drishtikone", one of the most popular onscreen duos in the Bengali cinema, who worked for more than 15 years together, are to reunite with this latest film. The film is scheduled to be released in 2024.

The shooting of the film produced by Surinder Films is already complete, and the logo of the film was launched at an iconic tearoom in Park Street, Kolkata.

Regarding their collaboration, prominent actor Prosenjit said, "The audiences have always loved our onscreen chemistry, and I think our 50th collaboration would be no different. I think they will be waiting to see us on screen."

"As it carries such weights, Kaushik Ganguly is the appropriate director to carry that responsibility," Prosenjit added.

"I think we are blessed as an onscreen couple to work for the 50th film. It is the audience that made my pairing with Prosenjit so popular," said popular actress Rituparna. "We delivered several hits together, and I hope we continue to do so. This film is special as it will be our 50th film together, which, I feel, is a great achievement for any onscreen pairing."

Prosenjit and Rituparna had earlier worked for Kaushik Ganguly's 2018 film "Drishtikone".

Over the years, the two superstars have mesmerised the audience with their onscreen magic in films like "Baba Kano Chakor", "Sasurbari Zindabad", "Jamaibabu Zindabad", amongst others.

The two also worked with iconic filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh in "Utsab".

