Apu Biswas and Aruna Biswas to debut together on TV 

Popular actresses Apu Biswas and Aruna Biswas are going to share the screen for the first time in a magazine show titled, "Ami kotha bolte chai" ("I want to speak" in English).

The programme is scheduled to be telecast at 7:50 pm on Friday at ATN Bangla, confirmed Anjam Masud, the director and convenor of the show.

"These actresses have been acting in the Bangladeshi film industry for a long time but unfortunately they never shared the screen. In this programme Aruna and Apu will have a heart-to-heart conversation about their lives and overall journeys, which will add the touch of honesty," said Anjam Masud, to The Daily Star.

Four mini-dramas centred on raising awareness about current social issues will be featured in the programme, and the actresses will be present during the televised segments.

"Not only this, Apu and Aruna will be watching these socially relevant dramas, to share their experiences and perspectives on them. Overall, it's a good show and the audience will love it," said the convenor of the show, Anjam.

Binoy Bhadra, Shaheen Khan, Liton Khandakar, Jahangir Alam, Manisha, Tomal Mahbub, Shafique Khan Dilu and Noor A Kanchan performed in the four dramas written by Liton Khandkar.