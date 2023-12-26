TV & Film
When you do good, people will criticise: Apu Biswas
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

As the year concludes, Dhallywood celebrities, like many others, are taking time to contemplate the highs and lows they experienced througout the past year. 

This year has been quite an eventful for Apu Biswas. She got embroiled in a controversy unwillingly but still, the actress bravely put up a strong face and cleared up the conflict with a smile. 

Recently, the actress wrote a cryptic status in English which made her fans emotional. 

"When you do good, people will criticise you. It's okay; it's a common experience. As God said, there is no one in this world who has not been criticised. Therefore, learn to smile, forgive, and walk away, but don't let anyone stop the good work you are doing," read the post. 

Apu Biswas admits her blunder, Taposh forgives,
Apu Biswas admits her blunder, Taposh forgives

Earlier, Apu Biswas shared a fun video on her Facebook, showcasing her lively chat with fans while shooting for her film in Mumbai.

