Apu Biswas responds to facing another lawsuit

Producer Simi Islam has filed a lawsuit against actress Apu Biswas, alongside content creators Hero Alom and Jahidul Islam. The case was submitted to Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on October 24. Following the news, Apu Biswas addressed the situation. Notably, Jahidul Islam serves as the manager of Biswas' YouTube channel.

Simi has alleged that her YouTube channel was hacked by Apu and Jahidul Islam. She had previously lodged a general diary (GD) regarding the issue and sought resolution through the Film Producers and Distributors Association. However, when no resolution was reached, she took the matter to court. In response, the court directed Tejgaon Police Station to conduct an investigation and submit a report by December 11.

In response to the news about the case filed against her, Apu expressed her frustration, saying, "Another case? I've had enough of this woman (Simi Islam). She has been given everything she asked for. What's the need for a case now? I'm not even aware of it—it's all too much."

As per the case details, Apu Biswas allegedly received Tk 5 lakh from Simi Islam through Hero Alom. Addressing this claim, Apu remarked, "Where does Hero Alom fit into this? Simi would know better. I barely know him. What can I even say? I have no idea where or to whom she gave the money. Why bring this up now? I trust the government and the legal system. I have no clue about her monetary transactions or reasons behind them."

Apu Biswas clarified that her YouTube channel is managed by another organisation. She stated, "If she (Simi) sees herself as part of the film industry, it's disappointing that she's prioritising trivial issues at a time when our cinema is facing significant challenges. Besides, I don't personally handle the YouTube channel; my admin manages it. While the channel operates under my name and ownership, the control lies with a different company. If it were my personal Facebook account, then perhaps I could intervene directly."

Simi Islam's debut production was "Oporadhi Badshah", followed by "My Name is Simi", "Tumi Acho Tumi Nei", and "Nari Shakti". Currently, she is working on two upcoming projects.