Apu Biswas and Dighi starrer films to screen in 23 halls each

Similar to last week, two films are being released this week too. One is "Srabon Josnay" by Abdus Samad Khokon, and the other is "Chaya Brikkho" by Bandhan Biswas. Both films received government funding, and a total of 23 halls are scheduled to screen each of them starting today.

The government-granted Apu Biswas and Nirab Hossain starrer film "Chaya Brikkho" by director Bandhan Biswas is based on the perks and perils of the lives of tea garden workers of Chattogram's Rangunia and Bangladesh's tea capital Moulvibazar's Sreemangal. Both the actors will portray the roles of tea workers on screen.

With this film, the on-screen couple will be seen together after 15 years. The actors were last seen together in a 2009 film titled, "Mon Jekhane Hridoy Sekhane". In addition to Nirob and Apu, Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, Sumit Sen Gupta, Mahmudul Hasan Mithu, Shatabdi Wadud, Susmi Rahman, and Iqbal Ahmed amongst others acted in the film.

Tanvir Ahmed Sidney penned the story of the film while Emon Saha composed the music. The film is scheduled for release in 23 theaters across the country next week.

On the other hand, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi is going to pair up with Gazi Abdun Noor in her first government-financed film, "Srabon Josnay" under the direction of filmmaker Abdus Samad Khokon.

The film, adapted from acclaimed Bangladeshi novelist Imdadul Haq Milan's book by the same name, is based on a love triangle that is set on the premise of a budding unconventional romance in a peaceful village. Munmun Ahmed, Subrata Barua, and Masum Basar, amongst others, have acted in the film.