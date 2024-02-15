Actresses denied their dream of reserved seats

The aspirations of Dhallywood celebrities who sought nominations from the Awami League for the reserved women's seats in the 12th parliament have been shattered with the release of the nominated candidates' names for these seats.

Celebrities who collected nomination papers include Suborna Mustafa, Tarin Jahan, Rokeya Prachi, Apu Biswas, Nipun, Tanvin Sweety, Sohana Saba, Shahnoor, and Urmila Srabonti Kar, Shamima Tusty, Lucky Enam, Shimla, Shomi Kaiser and Meher Afroz Shaon.

The Awami League selected 33 new candidates for nomination in the 48 women's reserved seats in the 12th national parliament. Party General Secretary Obaidul Quader unveiled the names of the 48 candidates at Ganabhaban following the party's parliamentary nomination board meeting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has chosen leaders who dedicatedly sacrificed for the party.

Although these celebrities had immense fame and stardom, they lacked political influences and hence they couldn't meet the required criteria. These celebrities met with influential Awami League leaders during the party's form sales and collected forms from them. Despite this, the ruling party opted not to grant nomination papers to any showbiz stars.

In addition to the central leaders of the Awami League, the remaining 30 new faces are as follows.

Rezia Islam (Panchagarh); Draupadi Devi Agarwala (Thakurgaon); Ashika Sultana (Nilphamari); Nasima Zaman Bobi (Rangpur); Mahfuza Sultana (Jaipurhat); former vice president of Jubo Mohila League Kohli Quddus Mukti (Nator); Zara Jabin Mahbub (Chapainawabganj); Runu Reza (Khulna); Laila Parveen (Satkhira); Farida Akhter Banu (Bagerhat); Farzana Sumi (Barguna); Khaleda Bahar Beauty (Bhola); Nazneen Nahar Rashid (Patuakhali); Ummi Farzana Sattar (Mymensingh); Nadia Binte Amin (Netrakona); Parul Akhtar (Dhaka); Sabera Begum (Dhaka); Anima Mukti Gomez (Dhaka); Sheikh Anar Koli Putul (Dhaka); Hasina Bari Chowdhury (Dhaka); Masuda Siddique Roji (Narsingdi); National Press Club president Farida Yasmin (Narsingdi); Jharna Hasan (Faridpur); Bedowra Ahmed Salam (Gopalganj); Ashrafun Nessa (Laxmipur); Kanan Ara Begum (Noakhali); Shamima Harun Lubna (Chattogram); Delwara Yusuf (Chattogram); Gyorvati Tanchangya (Rangamati); and Ruma Chakraborty (Sylhet).

The Awami League, supported by independents, secured 48 out of 50 of these reserved seats for women. Application form sales began on February 6 at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue, with 1,553 forms sold for the 48 reserved seats.

Nominations are set to be submitted to the Election Commission's returning officer by February 18, and the voting date for the 50 reserved women's seats in the 12th Parliament is finalised for March 14 by the Election Commission.