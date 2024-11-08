‘Rong Dhong’ and ‘36-24-36’ hit theatres today

The day marks the release of two films in theatres nationwide—"Rong Dhong" by Ahsan Sarwar and "36-24-36" by Rezaur Rahman. After spending four years in limbo with the censor board, "Rong Dhong" is finally set to hit the screens. On the other hand, "36-24-36," initially produced as a web-film, is now making its theatrical debut.

'Rong Dhong'

Ahsan Sarwar started filming "Rong Dhong" in 2016, inspired by stories of exploitation faced by newcomers in the film industry. The production extended over three years, with scenes shot across various locations in the country. When submitted to the censor board in 2019, the film faced delays.

Despite initial revisions, it was ultimately banned. However, after being stuck in the former censor board for four years, it finally secured approval last year following a successful appeal. At long last, "Rong Dhong" is hitting the big screens today, premiering in five theatres nationwide.

The cast includes prominent actors like Tariq Anam Khan, Arman Parvez Murad, Lutfur Rahman George, Faruk Ahmed, Dr Ejazul Islam, Pran Roy, Rakib Hossain Evan, Makhnun Sultana Mahima, and Shohel Mondol, among others in significant roles.

'36-24-36'

After numerous casual encounters and online dating attempts, Priyonti decides it's time to tie the knot. However, she has one non-negotiable demand—her wedding must be a destination affair. This means no ceremonies at home or conventional venues; instead, it has to be hosted at an exotic tourist location. The task of organising this dream wedding falls on Saira. As plans take shape, a whirlwind of unexpected events begins to unfold, turning Priyonti's big day into a story full of surprises.

Rezaur Rahman has crafted the film "36-24-36" around this storyline. The role of Priyonti is played by Prarthana Fardin Dighi.

Originally intended as a web film, the movie was scheduled to release on the OTT platform Chorki on July 18. However, due to the unstable political situation in the country, the authorities decided to postpone its release.

Chorki later revealed that Priyonti's wedding story would not debut on their OTT platform but would instead grace the silver screen.

Alongside Dighi, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Syed Zaman Shawon, Kaarina Kaiser, Golam Kibria Tanvir, Mili Bashar, Manas Bandyopadhyay, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Rozi Siddiqui, and several others.

Today, the movie is hitting the big screens in 23 theatres nationwide.