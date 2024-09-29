‘Shoroter Joba’ to light up Durga Puja with its premiere

Kusum Sikdar is returning to acting with her directorial debut, "Shoroter Joba", after a lengthy break. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 11, aligning with Durga Puja. In addition to directing and producing the film, the actress wrote the screenplay too.

The film industry has been at a standstill since July due to the Anti-discrimination Students Movement. Even after three months, most cinemas remain closed, and filmmakers are reluctant to release new films. With Durga Puja approaching, she was initially hesitant about releasing her directorial debut "Shoroter Joba".

On September 20, when the film teaser was released, Kusum Sikder mentioned that due to the uncertain circumstances, she was considering postponing the movie's release to November. However, she later changed her decision. At the trailer launch event yesterday, she confirmed, "'Shoroter Joba' is arriving for Durga Puja. The film will be released in theatres nationwide on October 11."

Kusum further shared, "I have been advised by many against releasing the movie now, but I'm an inherently positive person. Despite facing numerous challenges and struggles, I remain optimistic. Life hasn't come to a standstill in the country—offices are open, people are working, and the entertainment industry is active. So why should theatres remain closed? Why shouldn't new films be released? That is why we've decided to release 'Shoroter Joba' during Durga Puja, despite the risks. I hope everyone watches the film."

Kusum Sikder last appeared in a drama in 2018 and has since taken a break from acting. Now, she plans to return to acting more regularly. As for directing, she mentioned that her future in this role depends on the success of "Shoroter Joba".

The film features performances by Yash Rohan, Jeetu Ahsan, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Naresh Bhuiyan, Mahamudul Islam Mithu, and Ashok Bepari, among others, with Suman Dhar serving as an advisory director. The movie is co-produced by Faridur Reza Sagar and Kusum Sikder herself.