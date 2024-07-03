Kushum Sikder to make directorial debut in ‘Shoroter Joba’

Actress Kushum Sikder is set to make her directorial debut this year with the film "Shoroter Joba", in which she also stars. After a five-year hiatus, Kushum is returning to the spotlight, taking on the dual role of director and actress.

The film has already received its censor certificate, a milestone she kept confidential until recently. With only two months until the premiere, Kushum is eagerly preparing to promote the film.

Last year, rumours circulated about Kushum directing a movie. She managed the entire shoot in the Narail district, overseeing every detail. The production team is now working tirelessly to ensure the movie's release this year.

"If all goes according to plan, I aim to release the movie in September," Kushum shared. "There's still a lot of work to be done, especially preparing for the cinema halls, which involves a lengthy process to perfect the sound. This experience is new for me as an actress and quite challenging as a director."

Kushum Sikder, once a familiar face in dramas and films, stepped back from the industry five years ago due to depression and a heavy work schedule. During her hiatus, she appeared in music videos featuring her poems and songs but stayed away from acting. Now, she has decided to reemerge as both a director and actress, deeply involved in every aspect of the production, from the storyline to the filming.

"I'm nurturing this film like a child," Kushum remarked. "As both the producer and director, I've handled everything myself, from managing the crew to coordinating schedules and creating to-do lists."

Reflecting on the production process, Kushum said, "I had to be deeply involved in every aspect of the production, from the story to scripting, editing, colour grading, and sound design. While others were supportive, the primary responsibility rested on me. These tasks bring both joy and pain. The film was made with a significant investment, and cutting its length was incredibly challenging. I had to develop the movie with such great care that at times I had to sacrifice important scenes, a decision that weighed heavily on me as a director. I just want my audience to experience the new Kushum."

The film received its censor certificate last month, and Kushum is now set to step into the spotlight to promote it. "I learned something new at every moment as a director," she shared. "It was incredibly stressful, but I enjoyed the process. This is a great achievement."

In "Shoroter Joba", Kushum teams up with Yash Rohan, marking their first collaboration on screen. The cast also includes Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Naresh Bhuiyan, Jeetu Ahsan, Boro Daa Mithu, Ashoke Bepari, and others.

Kushum concluded by stating that she has no immediate plans for more acting roles. Instead, she will be releasing a music video next month.