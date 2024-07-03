I've received more than I expected in my acting career: Totini

Tanjim Saiyara Totini, a rising showbiz star of her generation, has quickly garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry. Despite her relatively short career, Totini has already made a significant impact with her remarkable performances in various dramas.

Her recent drama "Nayantara", which aired during Eid, was a massive hit, with Totini's stellar performance captivating audiences. Directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz, the drama resonated deeply with viewers, further cementing Totini's place in the industry.

Reflecting on her success, Totini shared, "Playing the role in 'Nayantara' brought me immense love and praise from the audience. It touched the hearts of many, and that makes me very happy."

Another notable drama featuring Totini, "Vitore Bahire" directed by the acclaimed Mizanur Rahman Aryan, also received a warm reception during Eid.

Totini expressed her satisfaction, saying, "Honestly, only a few dramas aired last Eid. Among them, 'Vitore Bahire' gave me a sense of fulfilment and joy. It resonated with everyone just like 'Nayantara' did."

Discussing her journey in the media industry, Totini remarked, "Overall, I've been in the media for five years, but I've only been acting for a few years."

When asked if she feels she has received more love than expected in her short acting career, Totini humbly replied, "I've received more than I expected in my acting career. Considering the few years I've been active, the amount of love from people has been overwhelming and humbling."

Regarding her dreams and aspirations, Totini said, "I want to continue acting and remain in the audience's hearts. I aspire to become a complete artiste."

Totini also expressed her desire to work on OTT platforms, mentioning an upcoming web-series shoot. "I'll share more once the shooting begins. I haven't started shooting anything significant post-Eid, but I'm hoping to kick off work with something great soon," she revealed.

Throughout her career, Totini has worked with several actors, but her pairing with Yash Rohan has been particularly well-received by viewers. Speaking about her co-actor, Totini commented, "Yash is a very calm person and an excellent actor. I enjoy working with him."

When asked about her view on the concept of on-screen pairs, Totini stated, "The concept of on-screen pairs isn't bad. It's actually good. It depends on the audience's preference. If they like it, then it's possible. From this perspective, I see it positively."