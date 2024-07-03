Chanchal starrer ‘Padatik’ release date finalised

After winning hearts with his superb performance in "Toofan," Chanchal Chowdhury is once again set to impress fans in theatres with his first Indian film, "Padatik", directed by Srijit Mukherji.

Chanchal Chowdhury takes on the role of the protagonist, Mrinal Sen, in the movie. After much delay, the film has finally locked in its release date.

Yesterday, Srijit Mukherji announced the release date of the movie along with its poster. The film will be released in theatres this August 15.

Chanchal Chowdhury told the Daily Star that he is really happy that after a long wait, "Padatik" will finally be released in cinema halls.

"Like the audience, I was also waiting for this moment. Fans can finally watch our film in theatres," said the noted actor.

"Padatik" is the biopic of renowned Indian film director Mrinal Sen. The teaser of the movie was released last May.

Chanchal Chowdhury has been praised for his extreme dedication and ability to embody the character. People are also appreciating the director for the movie.

Chanchal Chowdhury revealed that playing the role of a famous person like Mrinal Sen is a significant achievement for him. "The entire credit for my acting in 'Padatik' belongs to the director. I acted as he wanted," said the actor.

Regarding his character, the "Hawa" actor revealed that it was really challenging to portray Mrinal Sen on the silver screen. "I have given my best, and I am sure the audience will see how much effort I put into the role," said Chanchal.

Chanchal Chowdhury is currently in America to participate in an event. He left for Chicago yesterday from New York. He said, "I have many dreams about 'Padatik'. I hope that the film wins everyone's heart."