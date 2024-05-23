Music
KK's final track, recorded a week before his passing, to release soon

Photo: Collected

Renowned Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, tragically passed away on May 31, 2021, shortly after his final live performance. The artiste spent the last moment of his life on the musical stage he passionately adored. KK experienced a heart attack right after concluding his live performance. The news of his sudden death following the show left fans devastated.

Enthusiasm amongst fans for the late singer's work remains palpable. Now they can anticipate KK's final recorded song, which he completed seven days before passing. The film "Savi", starring Anil Kapoor, Divya Khosla, and Harshvardhan, features this poignant last track voiced by KK.

The trailer for "Savi" was released last Tuesday, when its producer Mukesh Bhatt announced that this would be a part of the film. While talking to the media, Bhatt recalled his deep-rooted friendship with KK. 

Then again, it was previously revealed about a year or two ago that KK had recorded the song "Dhoop Paani Bahne De" for Srijit Mukherji's film "Sherdil", featuring lyrics by Gulzar and music composed by Shantanu Maitra. This marked his final recorded song. However, the precise period during which it was recorded prior to the singer's death is still unclear.

KK died of a heart attack while performing a concert in Kolkata. In his 26-year-old Bollywood career, he sang in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and several other languages.

Some of KK's infinitely popular songs include "Tadap Tadap", "Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal", "Zindagi Do Pal Ki", "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai", and "Ankhon Mein Teri" amongst others. 

push notification