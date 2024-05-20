AR Rahman talks about his love for Bangla and Bangabandhu

AR Rahman is currently at the 77th Cannes Film Festival to unveil his musical documentary "Headhunting to Beatboxing".

Directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by AR Rahman, the documentary follows the Naga tribe in Nagaland, a northeastern state in India, once engulfed in violence and bloodshed. The film showcases the tribe's resurrection through the healing power of music, highlighting their emergence into a musical renaissance.

In an interview with Bangla Tribune, the renowned musician talks about his love for Fakir Lalon Shah's song and his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The noted musician has a strong connection with Bangladesh and composed two songs for the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in 2021.

The songs, titled "Aaj o Shuni Bojrodhoni" in Bangla and "Joy Bangabandhu" in Hindi, feature A R Rahman's distinctive style combined with the meticulous lyrics of Zulfiqer Russell.

"I really enjoyed making both songs and the whole process. I have many well-wishers in Bangladesh. Even when I visit London, I meet many people from Bangladesh who appreciate my work," said the singer to the Bangladeshi journalist.

In 2022, AR Rahman met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who gifted him a perfume. The international sensation had the opportunity to meet her during his concert organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"I am really fortunate to have met the honourable prime minister. It was a wonderful experience, and she gifted me a big, beautiful perfume, which I still use regularly," added the musician.

Regarding his love for Bangla music, AR Rahman revealed that he loves Bangla language.

"I like the Bangla language very much because I find it melodious. I have listened to a lot of Rabindra Sangeet and songs by Fakir Lalon Shah," revealed AR Rahman.

While discussing Lalon Fakir's songs, AR Rahman revealed that he discovered Lalon Fakir's music about ten years ago while exploring the roots of folk and spiritual songs in India and its surrounding regions. During his research, he was fascinated by Lalon's songs, which created a special place in his heart.

At the end of the conversation, the journalist asked AR Rahman to say a few words for the Bangladeshi audience. "Sonar Bangla, I want to Bhalobashi. Love you," said the singer in Bengali.