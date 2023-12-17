Arijit Singh reveals AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune

The music industry in Bollywood has come a long way. Nowadays, many singers in the industry make use of auto-tune, which is often perceived as a way to turn non-singers into singers. In a recent interview, Arijit Singh explained that auto-tune cannot turn non-singers into singers and revealed that Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman first used it.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The Music Podcast, Arijit Singh explained, "Auto-tune can't turn a non-singer into a singer. It's not like you sing anything, apply auto-tune, and it will sound like it's in tune. It's not possible." He further added, "When people really liked to listen to Rahman's songs, it was him actually who started using auto-tune in a very subtle way, That's how a lot of singers started sounding beautiful."

He further explained, "When a singer sings, they sing with emotion. And when they sing with emotion, it is never perfect; they go away from the sur a little bit, most singers except Sonu Nigam, he can't go out of tune, I feel. The takes that are emotionally good, but are a little wobbly on the tune, we start tweaking them, and with the emotional takes, as far as you can keep it human, you use it a little bit."

Arijit Singh further added that adding auto-tune to a song is like adding salt to food and that the West has been using it for ages. The singer further said, "Some music composers don't like it at all, like Mithoon Sharma, and Vishal Bhardwaj. AR Rahman also doesn't do it anymore, earlier he used to. Now, he goes with whatever voice is there. Pritam's music always has auto-tune to make it sound better."

Arijit Singh is one of the most loved singers in Bollywood who has impressed fans with his melodious voice in various songs, whether it is a party number, a sad song, or a romantic one. This year, too, he has given a number of hits like "Jhoome Jo Pathaan", "Satranga", "Khairiyat" from "Gadar 2", "Heeriye", and his latest in "Dunki", "Lutt Putt Gaya", which has created quite a buzz amongst the audience.