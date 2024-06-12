Darshana Banik, Yash Rohan pair up for Eid special ‘Itibritta’

After enthralling the audience with her performance in "Operation Sundarbans" and her scintillating dance in "Omar", Darshana Banik has garnered a fan base in Bangladesh, who adore her sweet smile and soothing presence.

This time, the beautiful actress will star opposite Yash Rohan in the Eid special fiction "Itibritta".

Directed by Rafat Mozumder Rinku, "Itibritta" revolves around drug addiction and its detrimental effects on a young boy. Can love change him, or is separation his fate—the audience will find their answers as the narrative unfolds.

The Daily Star spoke with the director to learn more about his Eid special project. "This is a beautiful story about love. I don't want to reveal much, but I can say that fans will fall in love with their chemistry," he said.

When asked why he chose Darshana Banik for this role, the director replied that he was impressed by her performance in "Operation Sundarban".

"She knows how to captivate audiences with her acting. After reading the script, she really liked the story. We completed the shooting within four days. She is truly a dedicated artiste," Rinku said.

The director added, "The shooting practices in Kolkata and Bangladesh are quite different. They have a shift system there, which we don't have. Despite this, she always arrived on set on time, even when the shooting went on until 1am to 2am. She never complained once."

Earlier, Darshana Banik told Desh Rupantor that she was excited to be part of the project. "There are a large number of people in Kolkata who love Bangladeshi dramas, and I am one of them. I try to watch Eid special fiction whenever I get time. I really wanted to do at least one drama. When I got the offer, I thought this would be a fantastic chance," the actress shared.

"Everything went smoothly on set, and if I get more offers in the future, hopefully, my Bangladeshi fans will be able to see me in more fictions," said Darshana.

She also revealed that she always has a fun time when shooting in Bangladesh. "My experience in the few films I have worked on in Bangladesh has been very good. I felt the same way while shooting for this drama. Since the project had to be completed in a short time, there was a bit of a rush, and many scenes had to be shot on the same day. From what I know, dramas are usually shot there in two days, but I shot this one in four days. It was really fun," concluded the actress.

Although the makers have yet to reveal the exact release date of the project, they are hoping to release it on the second or third day of Eid on the SBE YouTube channel.

Other works of Rafat Mozumder Rinku set to release this Eid include "Jekhane Prem Nei", starring Tawsif Mahbub and Tanjim Saiara Totini; "Kono Hotahoter Ghotona Ghoteni", starring Khairul Bashar and Samira Khan Mahi; and "Noroshundori", starring Tanjin Tisha, Sharif Siraj, and Raunak Ripon.