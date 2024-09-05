‘Forget Me Not’ is personal for me: Yash Rohan

From portraying the student leader Sagor in "Obujh Pakhi" to playing Fahim in "Forget Me Not", Yash Rohan is establishing himself as a versatile actor in dramas and on OTT platforms through his diverse character choices.

As Bangladesh attempts to reform after a mass uprising—where students played a pivotal role in toppling a fascist regime that sought to silence the nation—dramas are highlighting the significance of the student movement. Coincidentally, Yash Rohan's recent roles involve characters deeply engaged in this movement.

While Rubel Hasan's "Obujh Pakhi" continues to attract millions of views on YouTube, fans eagerly await Yash's performance in Robiul Alam Robi's "Forget Me Not", slated for release today on the OTT platform Chorki.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

In an interview with The Daily Star, the talented actor discussed these two projects and shared why these characters hold a special place in his heart.

Playing Sagor was a significant challenge for Yash, as it was a role unlike any he had taken on before. "Initially, I was hesitant because it was completely outside my usual genre. However, stepping out of our comfort zone and succeeding in new roles makes us better actors. I was concerned about whether I could pull it off and how the audience would react, but I gave it my all and left the rest up to them," said Yash.

Recently, Chorki released the trailer for "Forget Me Not", featuring Yash Rohan and Mehazabien Chowdhury. The trailer introduces Fahim, a young man involved in the student movement, who ultimately takes his own life, leaving his girlfriend grappling with understanding the reasons behind his depression as the story unfolds.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Reflecting on his joining the project, Yash mentioned a scheduling conflict with another commitment. "I told Robi bhai not to tell me the story because if I ended up loving it, I would be heartbroken if I couldn't work on it. But fortunately, everything worked out, and I was able to be part of this amazing project," Yash shared.

"Forget Me Not" is especially close to his heart because it addresses the issue of mental health—an experience almost everyone faces but rarely discusses. "When I heard the story, I immediately connected with the character. Although I haven't experienced exactly what Fahim went through, I've faced similar struggles, particularly with mental health. I wanted to play this role to raise awareness about the importance of mental health, which is often overlooked in our country compared to physical health. I loved working on 'Forget Me Not' and am excited about it. I hope people will appreciate the project," Yash said.

This project marks the third collaboration between Yash and Mehazabien. Yash expressed his admiration for her, saying, "I'm a big fan of Mehazabien apu and have great respect for her. Unfortunately, when I started working regularly, she had reduced her workload, so we didn't get many opportunities to work together. I really enjoyed this project with her."

When asked about the current trend of dramas focusing on student movements, Yash offered his thoughts, "I believe our dramas should explore a wide range of topics—whether it's student politics, protests, natural disasters, love, or family dynamics. While it's important to highlight student movements, I think directors should also focus on a variety of genres to offer audiences, especially unique stories on youth, and diversity."