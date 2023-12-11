Negative roles are more fun to play: Yash Rohan

Yash Rohan, widely popular for his heart-melting smile and charming personality, has mesmerised audiences with his debut in "Swapnajaal". Since then, the actor has delivered a brilliant performance in versatile characters in films like "Networker Baire" and "Poran".

In a recent episode of The Daily Star's podcast, "Daraz presents A Peek Inside with Sadi", the actor graciously allowed us a glimpse into the unseen and unheard facets of his life.

You have recently hosted the red carpet at the Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT Awards. How was the experience for you?

I enjoy asking questions. I realised it while doing promotional activities for one of my films, "Buker Moddhe Agun". I interviewed Angshu and Apurba bhai regarding the movie, in one of the promotional videos. I have enjoyed hosting the event as well, but I felt like I could have done much more, but I couldn't due to time constraints.

People really love you and Totini as an on-screen pair. You are currently collaborating with her on a project as well. What's your experience working with her?

She is very serious about her work, she loves doing what she does, and I really like and admire that about her. When you see your co-artiset being really serious about her work, it kind of inspires you, as well. She is punctual and professional. So, I feel really comfortable working with her.

Photo: Checkmate Events

Another co-artiste you have enjoyed working with?

I have had such fantastic co-actors. But Tariq Anam Khan is one of my favourite actors to collaborate with. His sense of humour is on another level. When you are working with Tariq uncle, you will consistently be learning from him. During breaks, he would always say something that would make you burst out in laughter.

Is there any role that you think you could have done better when you look back at it?

I really can't tell. When I completed a production, I never thought about it, and I don't think I did it consciously. I don't linger on- what could've happened or what could've done differently- I haven't really thought about it. I don't watch my work most of the time. I feel really uncomfortable watching myself on screen.

You used to be a teacher. Your students are still fond of you. Is that something that gives you a sense of pride?

I used to enjoy teaching; this is something I immensely loved doing. My students really loved me and never complained about my teaching style. I used to be really strict as a teacher; maybe they did not like that aspect of me.

You have a huge fan base. Regardless of that, you can just blend into any environment, which makes a hero– a protagonist. Have you embraced this side of yourself consciously?

People might call me a star, a celebrity or whatnot, but I have never thought of myself that way. I don't consider myself to be a celebrity, I consider myself to be an actor. If my work is being appreciated by the audience, that's a lot to me.

When a stranger approaches me and appreciates my work, I really like it, and I consider it an achievement. It means I could reach out to their lives and somehow could make an effect.

You've played versatile roles so far. How do you perceive your negative role in 'Kuhelika'?

For an actor, both protagonist and antagonist roles are the same and require the same amount of effort and dedication. It doesn't matter if you share the same ideology; when you portray the character, you believe in it. For me, negative roles are more fun to play.

What're the three of your favourite roles you have played so far?

Ratul in "Networker Baire" because of the arc of the character. I am very excited about the role I am currently doing, although I cannot disclose anything about it yet. But one thing I can tell you is that this is the role I could relate to the most in my life. Besides, my character in "Swapnajaal" is very special to me because I have lived with that character for the longest time in my career so far.