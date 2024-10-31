Chorki’s ‘36-24-36’ receives uncut censor approval for big screen release

The much-anticipated rom-com "36-24-36", starring actress Parthana Fardeen Dighi, has received an uncut Universal (U) rating from the Censor Certification Board, signaling its suitability for audiences of all ages.

The film, produced by Chorki, was awarded its censor certificate on October 30, and is set to bring the excitement of a wedding-themed storyline to theatres soon.

Though the exact release date remains undisclosed, Chorki's CEO Redoan Rony confirmed they've secured the censor certificate and will announce the premiere date soon. Co-written by Rezaur Rahman, Karina Kaiser, and Montasir Mannan, and directed by Rezaur Rahman, the film stars Dighi, Syed Zaman Shawon, and Karina Kaiser in lead roles.

Dighi, who portrays the character Priyonti, often seen in bridal attire, expressed her excitement about venturing into a new genre. "I'm genuinely thrilled and happy. This role is completely new for me, and I've never ventured into the rom-com genre before. With the amount of work we've put into this project, my expectations are high. So, while I'm excited, there's a bit of nervousness too," she shared.

The film also marks the big-screen debut of social media personality Karina Kaiser, who said, "I feel more nervous than happy. I'm deeply grateful to Farooki bhai (Mostofa Sarwar Farooki) and Tisha apu (Nusrat Imrose Tisha) for seeing Shreya in me. I never imagined I'd be on the big screen, and now that dream seems within reach. I'm just as eager to witness it come true."

Rezaur Rahman, making his directorial debut, shared his enthusiasm for bringing a feel-good rom-com to theatres. "It's been so long since a film of this genre has graced theatres. I have a strong affinity for rom-coms and feel-good movies, so having my first film in this category receive approval brings me immense joy," he said.

"36-24-36" follows the dynamics between its central characters, adding to the collection of rom-coms produced under Chorki's "Ministry of Love" project, which previously released films such as "Something Like an Autobiography", "Monogamy", "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya", and "Forget Me Not".

The film's cast also features notable actors Golam Kibria Tanvir, Mili Bashar, Manas Bandyopadhyay, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Rozina Siddiquee, Shamima Nazneen, and Abu Hurayra Tanvir, among others.