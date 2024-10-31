Who will audiences crown as the ultimate OTT star of 2023?

The year 2023 was a milestone for Bangladesh's OTT industry, showcasing groundbreaking projects that pushed the boundaries of storytelling and established the platform as a major cultural force. This year's "Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT and Digital Content Awards" highlights these achievements, celebrating standout performances, captivating stories, and visionary direction in the Bangladeshi digital streaming landscape. With nominees from platforms like Chorki, Hoichoi, Binge, and Deepto Play, this awards season honours the creators who captured audiences' imaginations.

Here's a look at this year's nominees in the popular categories:

Best Actor, Male

This year's male leads brought intense performances to the screen. FS Nayeem captivated viewers in "Mission Huntdown" (Chorki), while Mosharraf Karim's role in "Mohanagar 2" (Hoichoi) was highly lauded. Nasir Uddin Khan received a nod for his unforgettable portrayal in "Myself Allen Swapan" (Chorki), and Ziaul Faruq Apurba earned a nomination for his role as Golam Mamun in "Buker Moddhye Agun" (Hoichoi). Shamol Mawla's performance in "The Silence" (Binge) rounds out this fiercely competitive category.

Best Actor, Female

In the female category, Azmeri Haque Badhan is recognised for her stellar performance in "Guti" (Chorki), alongside Rafiath Rashid Mithila for "Myself Allen Swapan" (Chorki). Tasnia Farin in "Nikosh" (Deepto Play), Tama Mirza in "Friday" (Binge), and Shahnaz Sumi in "Mobaraknama" (Hoichoi) also brought depth to their roles, showcasing the range and complexity of female characters in Bangladeshi OTT.

Best Antagonist

For memorable villain roles, Mostafa Monwar's intense portrayal in "Procholito" (Chorki) and Nasir Uddin Khan's performance in "Guti" (Chorki) stand out. Also nominated are Afran Nisho for "Sharey Showlo" (Hoichoi), Irfan Sajjad for "Baba Someone's Following Me" (Binge), and Abdun Noor Shajal for "The Silence" (Binge).

Best Supporting Actor

In the male supporting category, FS Nayeem's role in "Overtrump" (Chorki) and Shashwta Datta in "Punormilone" (Chorki) lead the nominations, along with Abu Hurayra Tanvir, Dibya Joyti, and Partho Sheikh for their contributions to various series. For female supporting roles, Mousumi Hamid for "Guti" (Chorki) and Bijori Barkatullah for "The Silence" (Binge) are nominated, along with Tanzika Amin, Makhnun Sultana Mahima, and Shilpi Sarkar Apu for their compelling performances.

Best Director, Series

The Best Director (Series) category includes Vicky Zahed for "Ami ki Tumi" (iScreen), Shihab Shaheen for "Myself Allen Swapan" (Chorki), Ashfaque Nipun for "Mohanagar 2" (Hoichoi), Shankha Dasgupta for "Guti" (Chorki), and Taneem Rahman Angshu for "Buker Moddhye Agun" (Hoichoi), recognising these directors' contributions to storytelling.

Best Director, Film

Film directors nominated for their creative direction include Shihab Shaheen for "Baba Someone's Following Me" (Binge), Rubel Hasan for "Nikosh" (Deepto Play), Vicky Zahed for "Kajoler Dinratri" (Deepto Play), Mizanur Rahman Aryan for "Unish20" (Chorki), and Raihan Rafi for "Friday" (Binge).

Top honours in drama and film

In the Best Drama/Series category, nominees include "Myself Allen Swapan" (Chorki), "Guti" (Chorki), "Mohanagar 2" (Hoichoi), "Ami ki Tumi" (iScreen), and "Mobaraknama" (Hoichoi). Best Film nominees are "Punormilone" (Chorki), "Unish20" (Chorki), "Friday" (Binge), "Baba Someone's Following Me" (Binge), and "Nikosh" (Deepto Play).

The awards ceremony promises to be an exciting celebration of Bangladesh's OTT industry, recognising talent and creativity that have set new standards in digital content.

Voting is open from today (October 31) until November 30— don't forget to vote for your favourites. For more information on voting, please visit https://ottdcawards.thedailystar.net/