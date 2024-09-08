Blender’s Choice The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards returns

The country is currently undergoing significant reforms, and the entertainment industry is striving to keep pace with equal enthusiasm. Last year saw a surge in web series, films, and OTT projects that reshaped the landscape of the industry.

"Blender's Choice–The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards" has announced its third edition, set to take place later this year. Presented by Ispahani and The Daily Star, a press conference was held this morning, led by Omar Hannan, general manager of Ispahani Tea Limited, Ajoy Kumar Kundu, CEO of Mediacom Limited, and Imran Kadir, head of Marketing & Sales at The Daily Star.

Hosted by Aisha Khan, the event brought together talented filmmakers and artistes excelling in the OTT space. Notable attendees included Shihab Shaheen, Shahnaz Sumi, Priyontee Urbee, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Shankha Dasgupta, Raka Noshin Nower, Pulak Aneel, Elita Karim, Mofassal Hossen Alif, and Chorki Content Head Anindo Banerjee.

This year, "Blender's Choice–The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards" is expanding its categories to a total of 30. These include 9 popular choice awards for Film and Drama, 3 for Music, 12 critics' choice awards, and 5 for content creators.

Omar Hannan, general manager of Ispahani Tea Limited, commented, "Following the overwhelming success of the past two events, we've decided to proceed with the third edition. Our main goal has always been to inspire innovative and uplifting content, encouraging creators to push their boundaries and develop exceptional projects. Our slogan for Blender's Choice– 'Let's blend with new'– reflects this vision. While OTT is still a relatively new concept for audiences, I'm confident that, over time, more people will embrace it alongside mainstream media."

Ajoy Kumar Kundu, CEO of Mediacom Limited, shared research showing that OTT content is growing at an annual rate of 10.8%. "Projections for 2029 indicate that the growth and popularity of OTT content in the country will double. I'm confident in the bright future ahead and proud to be associated with Blender's Choice and The Daily Star, as we continue to inspire and recognise deserving talent."

Renowned director Shihab Shaheen praised the "Blender's Choice–The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards" for their excellence over the past two years. "I believe you've done an outstanding job, ensuring that the most deserving talents are rightfully recognised. I look forward to continuing to create bold and captivating content that will engage audiences," he said.

This year, The Daily Star has expanded its award categories to include roles such as set designers and costume designers. "Guti" director Shankha Dasgupta applauded this inclusivity, stating, "I appreciate The Daily Star for consistently recognising those behind the scenes, like art directors, costume designers, and makeup artistes. I trust the jury will ensure that the most deserving talents are celebrated."

Talented actress and dancer Shahnaz Sumi emphasised the importance of realistic performances to engage audiences. "Whether it's a skit or a dance, it must be portrayed with authenticity and sincerity to truly connect with viewers," she said.

Syed Ahmed Shawki, a recipient of multiple awards from this platform, remarked, "Directors eagerly anticipate the 'Blender's Choice–The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards'. As OTT has flourished in our country, this platform has become a fitting tribute to the tireless efforts behind the scenes. Besides the National Film Award, this is the only platform that honours both on-screen and off-screen talent. This recognition is a great source of inspiration, and people always look forward to it."

Submissions for nominations opened on September 8 and will continue until October 8.