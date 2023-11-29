Rafiul Quader Rubel: An emerging actor, a fighting father,

You have seen him in web projects like "Guti" donning the role of a manager, "Mohanagar 2" as an Intelligence Officer, or as a drug dealer in "Myself Allen Swapan"— he has left an impression with every appearance. Rafiul Quader Rubel's opportunity to shine came thanks to the rise of OTT. Recently, he appeared in 'Bewarish', an episode in web-series "Procholito".

Rafiul Quader Rubel

Working as a merchandiser in the clothing industry was going well for Rubel's beautiful family, which includes his wife Aziza Shamsunnahar and their two daughters-- Turi and Joyee.

At one point, Rubel decided to leave his job and transitioned into the world of acting full-time. It has been two years since he started his career as a professional actor, engaging in various media, including television, and ads.

Rubel with his family

"I am really grateful to Shankha Dasgupta for believing in me and giving me the break in 'Guti', which brought me acclaim," he shared. "After working in a completely different profession for many years, I ultimately found myself where I always wanted to be."

A scene from "Myself Allen Swapan".

Everything was going quite well -- from receiving appreciation to getting important characters, added to a perfect family life. However, fate had other plans, as a sudden shock threatened to uproot his life entirely.

In July, Rubel's elder daughter, Turi was suffering from high fever and headache. "While I was shooting in Dhaka, I received a call from home and learned that her health deteriorated. We immediately took her to the hospital for diagnosis, doctor's suspected dengue, however, it tested negative."

According to Rubel, upon learning her symptoms, the pediatrician suggested for an MRI for 11-year-old Turi. The result shook everyone, including the doctors. "She was diagnosed with brain tumour, that too at the 4th stage. A medical board was formed in Chattogram and they didn't allow any further time, we had to let her go for the operation in Chattogram," he said.

After chemo therapy, Turi had to shave her head. Her parents could not take the pain in her eyes, thus they shaved their head too.

After a successful operation, in the past month alone, about 30 sessions of radiotherapy had to be given to the little girl. After the first session of radiotherapy, Turi threw up 22 times. Due to the heavy dose of medicine and the therapies, there were injuries all over her mouth, she couldn't eat anything.

"My daughter is very calm and quiet, she loves to paint and she is teacher's favourite child at school," shared the proud father. Rubel shared that he and his wife Aziza Shamsunnar both are stage performers. Rubel is a member of the theatre troupe Tirjak Natyogoshthi in Chattogram. "After our wedding, I changed at least ten jobs in my previous profession. However, the moment I learned that our first child was about to arrive, I joined the 11th job and was determined that I cannot switch jobs anymore, it brought a sense of responsibility in me," shared the visibly emotional actor.

Little Turi was taken to Chennai for further treatment. "Through this process, I learned some of the greatest lessons of my life," he said, "This treatment is extremely expensive, after the operation we already spent over Tk 25 lacs, and more will be spent in chemo and radiotherapy."

Rubel shared that a few people of this industry were beside him during these toughest days of his life. "Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Raihan Rafi, Nasir Uddin Khan, among many others -- some helped my with a visa, some monetarily and some provided some much-needed emotional support."

Thanks to the prayers and good wishes, Turi is responding to the treatment, and improving rapidly. On December 7, she will be taken to Chennai again for checkup and therapy.

Rubel wants to return to work as soon as possible, the stage is where his heart lies. In Chattogram's Tirjak Natyagoshti, Nasir Uddin Khan and Imtiaz Barshon were his peers. Encouraged by fellow actors and producers Iftakhar Saymon and Riyad Bin Mahmud, he has made his way into television and OTT. However, even before that, Rubel had a foothold in the theatrical scene.

The actor performed on stage in plays like Jean-Paul Sartre's "Deowal" and Momtaz Uddin's "Bornochora". In the 1997-98 season, when Tarek and Russell moved to Dhaka, Rubel joined Tirjak. There, he acted in various plays such as Bertolt Brecht's "Samadhan" and Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet". He also wrote plays for Tirjak, titled "Lojja" and "Shotyandho".