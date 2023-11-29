Hoichoi’s fresh take on Mosharraf Karim-Dodul collaboration

In a prolific partnership spanning over two decades, the celebrated Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim and director Golam Sohrab Dodul have not only nurtured a professional bond but also a profound friendship. From their initial rendezvous in 2000 at Mogbazar in Dhaka, where their shared interests in music cultivated a strong camaraderie, the duo's connection has evolved into a successful collaborative journey.

Their creative synergy first blossomed in 2006 with the collaborative creation of the Banglavision series "Mama-Bhagne", marking the inception of a prolific artistic collaboration. Since then, Mosharraf Karim has showcased his acting prowess in over 50 dramas directed by Dodul, encompassing both standalone productions and serialised works.

Their latest joint venture, the web-series "Mobaroknama", has recently wrapped up its filming phase and is now undergoing post-production in Kolkata. This series, directed by Dodul, places Mosharraf in the lead role of Mobarok, as disclosed by Dodul himself.

The development of "Mobaroknama'' traces back several years ago, with Dodul harbouring the vision of casting Mosharraf Karim in the central role. Dodul stated, "Right from the start, I envisioned Mosharraf for this narrative. We've spent extensive time developing the storyline over the past year, and my vision has always revolved around Mosharraf as Mobarok."

Speaking about Karim's portrayal, Dodul expressed, "Mosharraf Karim encapsulates a diverse spectrum of personas within himself. While he adeptly embodies various characters on screen, his essence remains deeply rooted and unyielding to societal expectations. He's an artiste at heart. The character of Mobarok, an individual detached from conventional norms, found its perfect match in Mosharraf."

Additionally, the series features talents such as Sabnam Faria and Shahnaz Sumi in significant roles. Dodul emphasised, "The shooting phase is just the tip of the iceberg. 'Mobaroknama' delves into the life of an ordinary yet exceptional individual, Mobarok, navigating extraordinary circumstances. The storyline captivates from the onset, depicting his life's peaks and valleys, alongside his unconventional responses."

This marks Mosharraf Karim's inaugural foray into a web-series under Dodul's direction. Reflecting on his role, Karim shared, "The character of Mobarok in this series defies the typical hero archetype. He's an ordinary person in an extraordinary world. From personal emotions to life's transformation, the narrative chronicles his unique interactions and reactions, resonating deeply with me."

Following the success of the web-series "Mohanagar", Mosharraf Karim and Hoichoi have unveiled their latest collaboration, promising a fresh narrative. Karim is set to portray Mobarok in the legal profession, offering viewers a new facet. Dodul hinted at a potential airing date of December 21 for this anticipated project.

This venture holds immense potential, spotlighting Mobarok's character portrayed by Mosharraf Karim. The series dives into the life of a lawyer, showcasing his resilience and fortitude amidst personal and professional trials. Dodul stressed that while the filming phase is crucial, the true measure of success lies in its impact on the audience.