Mosharraf Karim starrer short film selected for US festival

The short film "Aborto – The Circle", starring acclaimed Bangladeshi actors Mosharraf Karim and Robena Reza Jui, has been officially selected for screening at the eighth Bengali Film Festival of Dallas 2025, to be held in Dallas, Texas. The film is directed by Mahamudul Hasan Tipu.

The 24-minute film explores the struggles of a woman living in a remote coastal region of Bangladesh, grappling with societal pressure and her desire to break free from the cycle of pain and silence. Robena Reza Jui portrays the central character—a resilient mother seeking a new beginning for the sake of her child. The supporting cast includes Abha Rani, Agragami Sammo, and Nizam Uddin, among others.

The Bengali Film Festival of Dallas will kick off on August 1. "Aborto – The Circle" is scheduled to be screened on the second day of the festival, at 8:30pm (local time), at the Angelika Film Center & Café.

Out of 238 international film submissions, only four short films were selected for screening—"Aborto – The Circle" being one of them. The same session will also feature "Padatik", Srijit Mukherji's biographical feature film based on the life of legendary Indian filmmaker Mrinal Sen.

Speaking about the film, director Mahamudul Hasan said, "This film is essentially a reflection of the women we see bearing the weight of everyday responsibilities, silent sacrifices, and unspoken pain. It is a kind of quiet rebellion—where a woman longs to break free from her past, her despair, and her unvoiced existence, seeking to escape a burdensome history."