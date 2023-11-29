BGTF to honour Mancha Sarathi Ataur Rahman

The Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation (BGTF) is poised to honour the celebrated thespian Ataur Rahman in celebration of its 43rd founding anniversary

The three-phase programme will begin with a convention bringing together over 500 thespians, and theatre activists at 4:00 pm, today. Awards and over 50 new play scripts will be delivered after the inauguration of the ceremony.

Ekushey Padak-winning thespian Ataur Rahman, one of the most renowned and well-respected names in the theatre and cultural arena of Bangladesh, will be awarded the "Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation Sommanona", confirmed BGTF publicity secretary Masud Alam.

A cultural programme will be held along with a play, titled "Siddhanto" by Dhaka University Natya Sangsad, following the award-giving ceremony.

Ataur Rahman was born in Noakhali on June 18, 1941, in his maternal grandfather's house and spent his early life there. He served as general secretary and president of the Bangladesh Centre of the International Theatre Institute. He is also the founding general secretary of the theatre troupe Nagarik Natya Sampraday and former chairman of the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation.

Throughout his illustrious career as a successful thespian since the independence of Bangladesh, Ataur Rahman has directed over 35 original plays and translated foreign plays including "Galileo", "Payer Awaj Pawa Jaye", "Irsha", "Rakto Karobi", "Opekkhoman", "Banglar Mati Banglar Jol", "Narigon", "Waiting for Godot", "Hamlet" and more. He is also a renowned actor in television and cinema and an Honorary Fellow of Bangla Academy.

In addition to the Ekushey Padak in 2001, Ataur Rahman has been honoured with other esteemed awards too. These include the Shaheed Munier Chowdhury Award, the Loko Natyadal Gold Medal for stage direction, the Anyadin & Impress Telefilm Award for the 'Best Character' role, the Alliance Francaise Award for contribution in theatre, and the Lifetime Achievement Award by Channel i, to name a few.