Tue Jan 2, 2024 06:28 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 07:30 PM

Korean drama ‘Reply 1988’ to feature star-studded Bangla voice ensemble

Photos: Courtesy

The sensational Korean drama, "Reply 1988", has taken the world by storm, enchanting global audiences with its heartfelt narrative set against the backdrop of 1980's Seoul. Now, SRK Studios BD is set to introduce this cultural gem to the Bangladeshi audience, with its anticipated release on the OTT platform Bioscope.

Released in 2015 as part of the acclaimed "Reply" series, this Korean drama intricately explores the themes of friendship, family, and first love within the lives of five families in a Seoul neighbourhood. 

Produced by Shiplu Rahman Khan, the project, titled "Reply 1988" (Amader Shoishob), will be presented in our country's context. It features Aisha Khan (as younger Deok Sun) and Sharmin Zoha Shoshee (older Deok Sun) as the lead characters. The cast also includes Yash Rohan (Sun-Woo) Zakia Bari Mamo (older Bo Ra), Kazi Kaniz (younger Bo Ra), Abdun Noor Shajal (older Taek), and Sameul Jibon (younger Taek), amongst others.

The acclaimed director, Khalid Hossain Ovi, shared his sentiments with The Daily Star about the project and expressed how, in his eight-year-long career, this particular production stands out as his favourite.

Notably, Ovi explained his decision not to dub the series in a linear way. Instead, he opted to present it in the style of Bangladesh's dramas and films, focusing on the unique linguistic nuances and cultural expressions. This, he believes, will bring forth a more authentic representation of the country's style, especially showcasing the directorial challenges faced in reflecting the Bengali way of life.

"The director of the original series has made an effort to showcase the smallest details of life. Thus, this became my responsibility as well. So, I've decided not to dub this series. I will present it in the style of our country's traditional dramas and films."

"I'll create it in a way that reflects our childhood -- especially the way it used to be in Bangladesh. This was the biggest challenge for me. Therefore, I have focused the most on how each character speaks in the tone of our neighbouring house's friend," he added.

The director further emphasised his focus on maintaining the natural techniques of dialogue, eschewing regional or formal language in favour of the authentic expressions used in various settings. His vision is to create an experience where viewers, particularly those in Bangladesh, feel a connection to the content as it mirrors their childhood and cultural nuances.

"For this reason, people won't feel like they're watching dubbing when they see the dubbing of this content. People in Bangladesh will experience a new form of Bengali dubbing through this content. Thanks to Allah and gratitude to my producer Shiplu for having faith in me for this production. Hoping for the best!" he said.

"Reply 1988" (Amader Shoishob) will be released this January on the OTT platform Bioscope.

