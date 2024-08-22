Yash-Niha starrer ‘Obujh Pakhi’ to release today

On August 5, after nearly a month-long uprising driven by students and the masses, Bangladesh entered a new era. During this historic struggle, the nation's cultural activities came to a halt, with new drama releases on YouTube suspended due to the internet blackout.

Now, a significant milestone is approaching—the release of the first drama in this redefined Bangladesh. Starring the dynamic duo of Yash Rohan and Naznin Nahar Niha, this drama gains even more importance as it bravely delves into the theme of student politics.

Titled "Obujh Pakhi," the drama features a screenplay by Mezbah Uddin Sumon and is produced by Rubel Hasan under the CMV banner.

The story centers on Yash Rohan, a prominent student leader, and his campus mate Naznin Niha, who are deeply in love. However, their relationship is tested by political challenges. Niha is pressuring Rohan to marry her, but he struggles with the decision, as marrying her would mean stepping away from his involvement in student politics.

"Obujh Pakhi" intricately weaves together the complexities of politics and love. Yash Rohan takes on the role of the student leader, Sagar, while Naznin Niha plays his love interest, Linsa.

Producer Rubel Hasan shared his thoughts on the drama, saying, "The complications between student politics and romance are rarely explored in stories. This is precisely what we aimed to depict. It's a compelling story, and the actors have poured their utmost sincerity into their performances. I hope the narrative will touch the hearts of the audience."

Producer and distributor SK Sahed Ali Pappu announced that "Obujh Pakhi" will premiere on CMV's YouTube channel today evening (August 22).