Tue Aug 20, 2024 03:34 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 03:49 PM

'Mother of Democracy': Movie to be made on Khaleda Zia

Photo: Reuters

Following the end of Sheikh Hasina's regime, a filmmaker has expressed interest in making a movie about BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

Filmmaker MK Zaman is set to direct a film titled "Mother of Democracy". The title has been registered with the Bangladesh Film Directors Association. 

Akhond Entertainment PLC is producing the film, with the script already completed and pre-production currently in progress. Filming is planned to begin next month, on September 25.

In an interview with Kaler Kantho, the filmmaker stated, "We have been working on this project for quite some time, gathering various information and learning about Madam's (Khaleda Zia's) life in depth. We also obtained her permission before proceeding with the film."

The director further added, "People need to watch this film to understand and learn about the true democracy in Bangladesh."

Zaman refrained from disclosing the cast at this time, suggesting that there will be surprises in the announcement and that such an important film would not feature just anyone.

The filmmakers intend to reveal the ensemble cast shortly before shooting commences.

