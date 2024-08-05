Zakia Bari Mamo resigns from Actors' Equity to stand with students

In a rare move in Bangladesh's entertainment industry, prominent actress Zakia Bari Mamo announced her resignation from Actors' Equity Bangladesh, expressing her solidarity with the students involved in the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement.

On the evening of August 4, Mamo publicly declared her stance on Facebook, stating that she would no longer be affiliated with the Actors' Equity Bangladesh.

The actress clarified her position by saying, "Equity means justice, fairness. It is not personally possible for me to accept compromising justice under the guise of equity. As an artiste, I am accountable in my place of responsibility. From that responsibility, I have resigned from Actors' Equity Bangladesh."

Mamo, who has been visibly supportive of the students' movement since its inception, has taken to the streets, actively participating in the demonstrations. Her resignation signifies her disapproval of the association's perceived inaction and its tacit support of what she considers injustices against the students.

In her resignation letter, Mamo expressed her hope that the organisation would rise above performative actions and uphold the principles of conscience and awareness. She stated, "I hope that our beloved organisation, which represents actors and actresses, will stand tall with integrity, guided by conscience and a sense of duty to the nation."

The timing of her resignation is significant. On July 15, as the student-led quota reform movement, initially peaceful, turned violent nationwide, the Actors' Equity Bangladesh issued a statement. In it, President Ahsan Habib Nasim and General Secretary Rawnak Hasan condemned the disrespect shown to freedom fighters in the context of the quota reform protests.

The statement read, "We do not disagree with the rightful movement for quota reform. We fully support any legitimate political or social movement by any individual or group. However, we strongly condemn and protest against those who disrespect freedom fighters and attempt to establish collaborators. Remember... Who are you? Who am I? Bengali Bengali... This slogan is the proudest slogan of the Bengali nation. Joy Bangla."

Critics, including journalists and fellow artistes, quickly pointed out that the statement failed to address the violence against students, sparking a backlash. Nasim and Rawnak faced criticism for their response, as it appeared to side-step the core issue.

Actors' Equity Bangladesh was established in 1998 by an ad-hoc committee to protect the interests of actors. The organisation held its first official election in 2017 and was registered under the Ministry of Social Welfare in 2018.

Its objectives include gaining state recognition for acting as a profession, supporting artistes in need, liaising with other drama-related organisations, resolving shooting-related issues, developing policies for foreign actors in Bangladesh, and engaging in socially responsible activities.