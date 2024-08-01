Passenger train movement resumes on limited scale after 14 days

Movement of passenger train resumed today on a very limited scale, 14 days after the suspension amid countrywide violence centring the quota reform movement.

"Operations of short-distance local, mail and commuter trains resumed this morning," BR Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali told The Daily Star.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh Railway authorities decided to resume operations of passenger trains on a very limited scale from today during the curfew break.

However no intercity trains will be operated now.

The authorities suspended operations of passenger trains on July 18 afternoon amid the violence.