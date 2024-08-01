Transport
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 1, 2024 11:06 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 12:11 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Passenger train movement resumes on limited scale after 14 days

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 1, 2024 11:06 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 12:11 PM
File photo

Movement of passenger train resumed today on a very limited scale, 14 days after the suspension amid countrywide violence centring the quota reform movement.

"Operations of short-distance local, mail and commuter trains resumed this morning," BR Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh Railway authorities decided to resume operations of passenger trains on a very limited scale from today during the curfew break.

However no intercity trains will be operated now.

The authorities suspended operations of passenger trains on July 18 afternoon amid the violence.

Related topic:
quota protestQuota Reform Movementpassenger trains
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Show of support for Quota Reform Movement from Hungary

2w ago
Are schools open? Simple issue unnecessarily complicated

Closure of schools, universities: Academic calendars in total disarray

12h ago
Violence and arrests following quota reform protests in Bangladesh

Police drives, arrests continue

1d ago

Bangladesh unblocks Facebook, WhatsApp, other social media platforms

21h ago
Rebooting the economy

Rebooting the economy

19h ago
|কোটা আন্দোলন

আজও নিপীড়নের বিরুদ্ধে ঢাবিতে শিক্ষকদের সমাবেশ

এসময় শিক্ষকদের বৃষ্টিতে ভিজে বক্তব্য রাখতে দেখা যায়।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

৬ সমন্বয়কের মুক্তি: আলটিমেটাম শেষে ডিবি কার্যালয়ে যাচ্ছেন বিশিষ্ট নাগরিকরা

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification