From acting to directing: Kushum Shikder reflects on new journey

Kushum Shikder, known for her powerful performances in "Gohine Shobdo" and the National Award-winning "Shankhachil," has made a bold transition from an acclaimed actress to a filmmaker with her directorial debut, "Shoroter Joba." Released on October 11, this marks a pivotal moment in her career, where she not only took the reins as director but also wrote the screenplay and led the film's production.

Now, four days into its theatrical run, Kushum reflected on the emotional journey behind the camera and the overwhelming praise from audiences. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, the actress expressed the overwhelming joy she has been feeling in witnessing her hard work come to life.

"I've spent the last few days visiting different multiplexes," she revealed. "I couldn't go yesterday (Monday), but for three consecutive days, I've been interacting with the audience. They've told me the film's story feels fresh and that it's exciting to see a new genre on screen. Some were even enthusiastic enough to ask about a potential sequel to 'Shoroter Joba'. It's incredibly humbling to see how deeply people have connected with the film."

For Kushum, the reaction to one of the film's key songs, "Maya", has been particularly gratifying. "Audiences were completely engrossed in the song when it played, and for an item number, it received a lot of applause."

This project has been a long, painstaking journey. From working behind the camera to sitting through countless hours in the editing room, I've watched this film come together step by step. Now that it is out in theatres, I feel like the audience is discovering a new side of me as an artiste. That's the biggest reward I could have hoped for."

Kushum's directorial debut hasn't gone unnoticed. The film is currently enjoying a successful run at Star Cineplex, with strong ticket sales during its first week. Balancing her roles as both lead actress and director, Kushum admitted the experience has been incredibly rewarding.

"When a movie releases, there's always so much you could say," the "Lal Tip" famed actress reflected, adding, "but I don't feel the need to voice everything. I'm optimistic. Every filmmaker goes through a whirlwind of emotions at this stage but I haven't felt any disappointment. Instead, I can claim to have gained many new experiences, especially as a first-time director and producer. I've learned a lot about the intricacies of working with theatres and distributors."

She further added, "Now that I've directed a film, I sense a change. People are more thoughtful when they talk to me about future projects. Even though I've always chosen films and TV shows based on my tastes, I plan to continue doing the same. What matters most to me are good stories, strong characters, and directors who truly understand their craft."

"Shoroter Joba" brings together a talented cast, including Yash Rohan, Jeetu Ahsan, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, Naresh Bhuiyan, Mahamudul Islam Mithu, and Ashok Bepari, among others. Co-produced by Faridur Reza Sagar and Kushum herself, the film also features Suman Dhar as an advisory director.

As per the multifaceted actress, "Shoroter Joba" represents not just a directorial debut but the start of a new chapter in her artistic journey.