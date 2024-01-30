Three theatre personalities honoured at RU’s ‘Anarta Natya Mela’

Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Jan 30, 2024 04:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 05:08 PM

Photos: STAR

The enchanting echoes of theatrical performances resonated through the grounds of Rajshahi University as the two-day theatre fair, "Anarta Natya Mela", started on Monday (January 29).

The event, organised by the RU-based theatre magazine "Anarta", brought together over 200 theatre artistes from Bangladesh and Indian West Bengal, creating a vibrant cultural exchange.

The inaugural ceremony, graced by celebrated guests including playwright Mamunur Rashid, actors and actresses Tariq Anam Khan, Bonna Mirza, Salahuddin Lavlu, and Aruna Biswas, marked the commencement of the theatrical affair. Indian artistes Anshuman Bhowmick and Sanchita Bashu added an international flavour to the event, emphasising the cross-cultural significance of the fair.

Rajshahi University Vice Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar inaugurated the fair on Monday afternoon. During the inaugural session, Professor Sattar highlighted the transformative power of drama in society, stating, "Drama is used as a tool to change our society. If we continue to hold dramas, it can help alleviate disparity in our society by creating awareness amongst the people."

Playwright Mamunur Rashid shared his perspective on the event, describing it as a powerful step towards reclaiming Bangladesh's cultural heritage. He expressed, "Bangladesh emerged as a cultural state. But that cultural state is no longer in the hands of culture. It has gone to politics. This fair shows the cultural state is returning."

The "Anarta" awards, presented to honour outstanding contributions to the theatre, were bestowed upon three talented personalities during the post-discussion session. Jyotsna Biswas, wife of Jatra Samrat Amalendu Biswas and mother of actor Aruna Biswas; Bangladesh Theatre Archives Executive Director Babul Biswas, and theatre photographer Abu Taher were recognised for their significant impact on the theatrical landscape.

The ceremony was attended by other dignitaries, including RU Pro-Vice-Chancellors Professor Md Sultan-ul-Islam and Professor Humayun Kabir, as well as theatre personalities Professor Maloy Bhowmick, Gazi Rakayet, and Wahida Mallik Jolly.

Prachyanat School to celebrate ‘Raktakarabi’s’ centenary with new production

The two-day festival encompassed a diverse programme, featuring discussions on theatre, cultural events, and training sessions. 

A total of seven captivating plays graced the stages in front of Syed Ismail Hossain Shirazi Bhaban, Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium, and Shaheed Sukhranjan Samaddar TSCC Auditorium.

Fostering a cultural renaissance, the "Anarta Natya Mela" will conclude tonight.

push notification