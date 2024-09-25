Actors Equity enlists four additional members

Actors Equity Bangladesh, the professional organisation of television actors currently led by renowned actor Tariq Anam Khan, today published a notice announcing the enlistment of four additional members to the interim reforms committee.

The newly enlisted members are Wahida Mollick Jolly, Jeetu Ahsan, Sahana Rahman Sumi, and A K Azad Shetu.

The notice signed by Tariq Anam Khan read, "I appreciate everyone's decision to establish the interim reforms committee and appoint me as the chairman during the special general meeting that took place on September 18.

"Now additionally, it has been agreed to include four more members. Wahida Mollick Jolly, Jeetu Ahsan, Sahana Rahman Sumi, and A K Azad Shetu have graciously agreed to join our committee."

"We seek your complete cooperation. Your valuable and prompt suggestions will assist us in making progress. I kindly ask you to submit any recommendations regarding its future initiatives in writing to the address of the Actors Equity," it added.

In conclusion, it conveyed, "We are always available for discussions. Our united efforts to uphold the dignity, respect, and rights of acting artistes will not be in vain. Once more, I hope for everyone's genuine support. Best wishes to you all."

The new committee, led by renowned actor Tariq Anam Khan, will serve for four months.