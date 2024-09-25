TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Sep 25, 2024 07:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 07:47 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Actors Equity enlists four additional members

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Sep 25, 2024 07:41 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 07:47 PM
Actors Equity enlists four additional members
Photos: STAR and Collected

Actors Equity Bangladesh, the professional organisation of television actors currently led by renowned actor Tariq Anam Khan, today published a notice announcing the enlistment of four additional members to the interim reforms committee.

The newly enlisted members are Wahida Mollick Jolly, Jeetu Ahsan, Sahana Rahman Sumi, and A K Azad Shetu.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The notice signed by Tariq Anam Khan read, "I appreciate everyone's decision to establish the interim reforms committee and appoint me as the chairman during the special general meeting that took place on September 18. 

"Now additionally, it has been agreed to include four more members. Wahida Mollick Jolly, Jeetu Ahsan, Sahana Rahman Sumi, and A K Azad Shetu have graciously agreed to join our committee." 

Tariq Anam Khan to lead Actors Equity’s interim reform committee
Read more

Tariq Anam Khan to lead Actors Equity’s interim reform committee

"We seek your complete cooperation. Your valuable and prompt suggestions will assist us in making progress. I kindly ask you to submit any recommendations regarding its future initiatives in writing to the address of the Actors Equity," it added.

In conclusion, it conveyed, "We are always available for discussions. Our united efforts to uphold the dignity, respect, and rights of acting artistes will not be in vain. Once more, I hope for everyone's genuine support. Best wishes to you all."

The new committee, led by renowned actor Tariq Anam Khan, will serve for four months.

‘We want real change’: Tariq Anam Khan on Actors’ Equity reform
Read more

‘We want real change’: Tariq Anam Khan on Actors’ Equity reform

Related topic:
Tariq Anam KhanActors Equity’s interim reform committeeActors equity bangladeshWahida Mollick JollyJeetu AhsanSahana Rahman SumiA K Azad Shetu
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Artistes propose five-point plan to reform Actors Equity

Artistes propose five-point plan to reform Actors Equity

2w ago
Apurba, suer come to mutual agreement

Apurba, suer come to mutual agreement

6m ago
Actors Equity Bangladesh launches legal wing to protect rights of TV artistes

Actors Equity launches legal wing to protect rights of TV artistes

1y ago
We are against spreading hate by taking words out of context: Actors Equity Bangladesh

We are against spreading hate by taking words out of context: Actors Equity Bangladesh

1y ago
Quota reform protest 2024 | Attacks on state institutions unacceptable: Tariq Anam Khan

Attacks on state institutions unacceptable: Tariq Anam Khan

1m ago
|স্বাস্থ্য

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৮৫৪

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১৩৮ জন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনার দেশে ফেরা তার ওপরই নির্ভর করছে: জয়

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে