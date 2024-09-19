Tariq Anam Khan to lead Actors Equity’s interim reform committee

TV & Film
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Artistes advocating for reforms have raised several concerns about Actors Equity Bangladesh, the professional organisation of television actors, demanding significant changes.

In response, Actors Equity has scheduled an emergency meeting on Wednesday (September 18) at a convention hall in Mohakhali in the capital.

To address these concerns, an interim reform committee has been formed to prevent the current leadership from making further decisions. The new committee, led by renowned actor Tariq Anam Khan, will serve for four months, as confirmed to The Daily Star.

Although reform-minded artistes have called for the resignation of the Actors Equity president, general secretary, and other officials from the previous administration, none of the 21 current committee members will step down. They will continue handling administrative duties but will not make major decisions, which will now fall under the jurisdiction of the new committee.

The current committee's term has about five months remaining, during which the election date will be set. The reform demands will be addressed by the new committee after the elections.

Key demands include the official recognition of acting as a profession, the introduction of an action plan, a new registration system, career initiation through three types of courses, professional card benefits, a Reformation Act, and a safe, healthy, and respectful work environment for actors. They are also pushing for shift systems, overtime pay, date cancellation fees, and a minimum wage for artistes.

