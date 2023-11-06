Salahuddin Lavlu’s television drama set to commemorate Humayun Ahmed

Renowned director and producer Salahuddin Lavlu is going to bring out a one-episode television drama paying tribute to the most celebrated laureate, filmmaker, and storyteller, Humayun Ahmed, commemorating his 75th birthday on November 13 this year.

The drama, named "Ami Humayun Ahmed hote chai," is written by Razia Sultana Jenny, and renowned artistes like Dolly Zahur, Jonaed Bukdadi, Riya, Sarker Apu, Roshan, Roshni, and Salahuddin Lavlu himself are featured in it. The TV drama is scheduled to be aired at 9:30 PM, November 13, on Channel i.

Sharing snippets of the show, director Salahuddin Lavlu said, "The story the drama is based on is very interesting and different from my other productions. Our protagonist, who shares the name with the acclaimed author, wants to be a writer like him, and we see his journey towards introspection throughout the episode."

The plot revolves around Humayun, a young man from a wealthy family background who wants to be an author like Humayun Ahmed and, therefore, begins to live by minimal means and lifestyle to go for his dream. Interestingly, Salahuddin Lavlu named the characters of his drama after Humayun Ahmed's real-life family members, connoting the author's influence throughout the episode.

Veteran actor Dolly Johur, who portrayed the character of Humayun Ahmed's mother in the drama, said, "I loved the plot of the drama. Also, working with Lavlu has always been a pleasure. As soon as Lavlu approached me for the role, I agreed."

Roshan, Salahuddin Lavlu's younger son, is also portraying a character in the drama.