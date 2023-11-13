Remembering Humayun Ahmed through the eyes of three actors

Celebrated literary figure Humayun Ahmed was deeply loved by millions of readers during his lifetime. As an author, he gained immense popularity by creating characters like Himu, Rupa, and Misir Ali, through which he earned countless devoted fans. The craze for Himu is still visible in today's generation, as fans still wear yellow panjabi—a signature dress worn by the character.

Even as a scriptwriter and a filmmaker, he was equally loved and appreciated. His written plays, including "Ayomoy", "Kothao Keu Nei", "Ei Shob Din Ratri", and "Aaj Robibar", have received acclaim from audiences. His directorial films, including "Aguner Poroshmoni" and "Shyamol Chhaya", were widely praised as a cinematic representation of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Today marks the birthday of this noted personality. Three renowned actors in the film industry who have closely observed him and worked with him have shared their fond memories of Humayun Ahmed.

I miss sir a lot: Riaz

A writer, playwright, and filmmaker of his calibre won't grace the industry again. It's been twelve years, but the void feels as fresh as yesterday. I miss him greatly.

I've had the privilege of working in both his plays and cinema. Collaborating with him brought immense joy, something I truly miss these days. Audiences used to savor his works, and even now, people watch those plays and discuss them. His films had a unique quality too.

Now, memories are all that remain. I'll simply say, wherever you are, may you stay well. From afar, I convey my respects and birthday wishes. He was truly unique through his works, succeeding in everything he did. That's why many say that wherever he put his hands, he turned it into gold.

He created a unique bond with his readers: Mahfuz Ahmed

Humayun Ahmed was an incredible storyteller, enchanting readers with his magical narratives. His distinctive way of speaking through the pages of his books forged a unique bond with readers, making him one of the most beloved authors in the country. Few writers have achieved such prolific and reader-friendly status.

Not only renowned as a writer, but Humayun Ahmed also excelled as a playwright. His brilliance in this role garnered immense popularity. His written plays continue to be a subject of discussion and admiration. The character of Baker bhai, in particular, has left an indelible mark on the audience's memory.

I am deeply grateful and forever indebted to him. Having participated in his long-running television drama series and collaborated with him on numerous occasions, I also had the privilege of acting in his films.

Honestly, it's hard to stop talking about him. I had the opportunity to act in his film "Srabon Megher Din", and the memories from that experience are etched in my mind. His love and affection have been a true blessing in my life, and receiving love from someone like him is a significant achievement.

The numerous anecdotes, shootings, and experiences shared with him have enriched my life. His presence and the collaborative work have contributed to making me a more complete person. On his birthday, I extend my love and respect.

Buying his books at the Ekushey Book Fair remains a cherished memory: Ferdous

I had the privilege of acting in two of Humayun Ahmed's films, "Amar Achhe Jol" and "Chandrakotha", both of which received acclaim. Working with him provided me with the opportunity to closely observe, understand, recognise, and truly know him. In reality, he was a writer of immense stature, a person of great significance, and a remarkable playwright and director.

I also had the chance to act in a television drama directed by him, titled "Esho". The memories of working with this esteemed writer are still vivid in my mind. I often recall his words, especially the beautiful moments spent with him, filled with extraordinary wisdom.

I used to consider him like a father, a mentor, a friend. His sudden departure has left an immense void that will never be filled. Few authors have been as fortunate as he was, and being in the presence of such an author, his love, and his affection always overwhelmed me.

From my student days to the present, I remain a great fan of his writings. His books adorn my bookshelf, and looking at them brings back countless memories. However, getting to know him personally while working with him was an unforgettable experience. I distinctly remember that after the release of my film "Hothath Brishty", he called and congratulated me, a memory I haven't forgotten. It was a blessing for me.