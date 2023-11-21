Celebrities eager to receive nominations in 2024 National Election

In anticipation of the upcoming 12th National Parliament election, a group of well-known actors from the entertainment industry is actively seeking nominations. This diverse lineup includes renowned figures such as Ferdous, Mahiya Mahi, Rubel, Shakil Khan, and Siddiqur Rahman. These celebrities have taken a step further by collecting nomination forms, indicating their intentions to seek endorsements from their preferred political party.

There are also speculations surrounding the potential participation of other actors like Riaz, Dipjol, and Rokeya Prachir, adding an air of excitement and anticipation to the unfolding political landscape. However, it's noteworthy that earlier rumours suggesting actress Apu Biswas's involvement in the election have been dispelled, as she clarified to The Daily Star that she will not be contesting.

Ferdous Ahmed

Popular actor Ferdous Ahmed has declared his intention to purchase a nomination form from the Awami League, expressing his eagerness to contest in the upcoming national elections.

He told The Daily Star, "Tomorrow, I will buy a nomination form from the Awami League to contest from any seat in Dhaka. I won't specify the seat for now. Everything in Dhaka is familiar to me. Through the medium of entertainment, I have formed a strong bond with these people. I will try to bring them joy. I will be there for them in both happiness and sorrow. I have complete faith in the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I will work to maintain the continuity of her development agenda. My trust is in her, just as she has trust in me. Let's see what happens now. I hope for the best."

Mahiya Mahi

Meanwhile, popular Dhaka film actress Mahiya Mahi has collected a nomination form from the Awami League, signalling her interest in participating in the 12th National Parliament election from the Chapainawabganj-2 constituency.

The actress shared, "I am one hundred percent sure that if the verification process is conducted impartially, I will be nominated by the party. Because of my interest in the grassroot level, I have purchased the nomination form. Now let's see what happens. If I get the nomination, my first task will be to ensure fair prices for agricultural products in my area, as it is primarily an agricultural region. I will work to create job opportunities for every woman in Chapainawabganj."

Masum Parvez Rubel

Actor Masum Parvez Rubel, known for his contributions to the film industry, has submitted a nomination form to the Awami League for the Barishal-3 constituency. Rubel, with a background in political engagement since his student days.

"I have been involved in politics since my student life. I have been chanting the 'Joy Bangla' slogan on the political stage for a long time. Unlike other actors in the film industry, I did not enter politics suddenly. For a long time, we have been involved in politics in the Awami League. I hope I have been able to convey my message properly," shared the veteran actor.

Shakil Khan

Film actor Shakil Khan, originally from Rampal-Mongla, is keen on participating in the election and has obtained the nomination from the Awami League. Despite not being actively involved in the film industry lately, Shakil Khan, with a background in business, expresses his love for the people and soil of Rampal-Mongla.

"I love the soil and people of Rampal-Mongla. If Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gives me the nomination for this seat, I will work for the welfare of the people in this area. I hope to get party endorsements for this seat. I am not always present in my area, but I am always with the people of my area," he shared.

Siddiqur Rahman Siddik

Popular actor Siddiqur Rahman Siddik, known for his roles in dramas and film production, has purchased nomination forms for the 17th Dhaka and Tangail-1 constituencies. Siddik, reflecting on his longstanding involvement in politics since his student life, aligns with the 'Joy Bangla' slogan and emphasises a gradual and consistent engagement with Awami League politics.