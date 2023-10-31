Felicitations for a legend

Artistes pay tribute to Asaduzzaman Noor on his birthday

Asaduzzaman Noor is a timeless artiste in theatre, radio, television, film, and OTT. His dominance on the theatre stage is prominent in plays such as "Nurul Diner Sharajibon", "Dewan Gazir Kissa", and "Galileo", amongst others. His on-screen fluency elevated the iconic character Baker bhai in Humayun Ahmed's "Kothao Keu Nei".

Television dramas like "Eishob Din Ratri", "Aaj Robibar", "Bohubrihi", and "Ayomoy" have taken his career to new heights.

Today marks the 77th birthday of this eminent cultural personality, who was honoured with the Independence Award. On this auspicious day, artistes of his time have shared their well-wishes with The Daily Star and wished him good health ahead.

"Noor is 12 years older than me, but we share a friendly bond. He calls me 'tui' (informal 'you'), and I do the same. We have a lot of memories from working together in the tele-fiction "Aaj Robibar", shared veteran actress Dolly Zahur.

"Recently, we worked in a radio drama, "Jatri", and we enjoyed collaborating there as well. He playfully teased me, saying 'Seeing you reminds me of Zahur' (Dolly Zahur's husband)."

According to the actress, Noor's greatest quality is that he's a good person. "Even after becoming a minister, I haven't seen him change. That's the true mark of a person - not changing after gaining power."

Jayanto Chattopadhyay and Asaduzzaman Noor share a bond of more than four decades. "We started not only acting together but also the journey of elocution. Noor is an exceptional actor, often referred to as a natural actor. He is what we call a method actor. He may appear easygoing to outsiders, but in reality, it's quite challenging."

According to Jayanto, Noor's performance in "Aguner Poroshmoni" is extraordinary. He has delivered an exceptional performance. Additionally, his role in the movie "Srabon Megher Din" was also remarkable.

"He's a person who has been successful both in acting and politics. He served as a minister and was successful in that role as well. I don't have any complaints about his choices, but there's a sentiment that he has devoted less time to acting due to his political commitments. He has had to allocate a significant amount of time to politics, and that continues."

Jayanto eagerly awaits Noor's return to the screen. "I want my friend to return to the cinema, giving it a bit more time. I'd like to see him in classic comedy roles. Nowadays, there are some great films being made. He should consider doing a few successful films and fully immerse himself in the world of cinema."

Veteran actress Dilara Zaman wished him good health and shared memories with the actor.

"He is an ideal father, an ideal husband. He is a successful individual. He is well-liked by everyone for his amiability and acceptability," said Dilara Zaman, who collaborated with Noor in "Eishob Din Ratri" for the first time.

Suborna Mustafa shared that Asaduzzaman Noor needs many more years in both acting and politics. "I wish him good health and longevity. His contributions to the stage are immense, and I've witnessed his work on the stage. He continues to act on the stage even today, and I hope he remains unwavering."

Expressing her wish to see him on the stage more, Suborna added, "It's been a long time since I acted alongside him, but he is still remembered by many. Lastly, I want to wish him a happy birthday and best wishes. May these years return to us once again."

The incomparable Mamunur Rashid and Asaduzzaman Noor are both active in theater. The veteran actor wished him on his birthday and shared his thoughts about him. "His contribution to the stage is immense, and I started my journey on-stage as well. I haven't left the stage, and neither has Noor. This is a significant matter. On his birthday, I wish him good health and many more days of acting. Artistes like him need to stay in the field for a long time. Another thing, in television dramas, he has made a significant impact with his excellent performances. To this day, when we talk about Baker bhai, everyone recognises him. Isn't that something? The love for him will always be there."