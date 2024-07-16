TV & Film
Ramendu Majumdar and Mamunur Rashid back quota reform
Photo: Star

Renowned cultural figure Ramendu Majumdar and noted thespian and playwright Mamunur Rashid have commented on the ongoing quota reform movement, which has led to the ongoing violent clashes between student protesters and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists nationwide. Both personalities emphasised the importance of mutual communication between the government and protestors to restore peace in the country.

Ekushey Padak winner Ramendu Majumdar told The Daily Star that quota reform is indeed necessary.

"I believe quota reform is necessary, and I completely support the protestors' endeavours. However, there needs to be a systematic approach to it. The matter is currently in the hands of the court. Patience is required for the court's decision," said Ramendu Majumdar.

Regarding the government's role, he commented, "The government should be fair and open-minded. Engaging in conversation with students could potentially pave the way for a resolution."

The thespian believes that the students aren't against the government and that he is hopeful that a constructive resolution is possible.

Another notable figure in the theatre scene, a recipient of the Ekushey Padak and a prominent actor-director Mamunur Rashid said, "The government has the opportunity to take prudent steps at this juncture, as the matter is currently before the court. Nevertheless, I urge the government to expedite the resolution of this issue promptly."

He further added, "The situation is becoming increasingly dangerous day by day. It is crucial to find a solution. A swift resolution is necessary."

Mamunur Rashid commented on the quota system, stating, "Quotas exist in every country for the underprivileged. They are globally present. I strongly advocate for a fair solution."

