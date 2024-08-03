626 faculty members of BRAC University release statement of solidarity

626 faculty members across all departments and institutes of BRAC University released a joint statement on August 2 expressing their solidarity with the students, their families, and all those affected by the unrest that followed the quota reform protests.

The statement reads as follows:

We, the faculty members of BRAC University, are deeply shocked by the recent violence that has led to serious injury and tragic loss of lives. These constitute grave injustice that cannot be ignored, and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions.

As educators committed to fostering a just, democratic and inclusive society, we stand by the rights of students to peaceful and legitimate protest. We are deeply concerned that this right has not been respected and profoundly disturbed by the ongoing harassment that many students continue to face.

We are also seriously troubled by the disruption of academic life of students and alarmed by the long-term impact on students, educational institutions and the nation.

We extend our heartfelt solidarity with the students, their families, and all those affected by these tragic events. The present crisis must be addressed through meaningful dialogue, followed by effective action to restore stability and justice.

- End of statement