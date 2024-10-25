Shakib Khan-starrer 'Borbaad' to feature Mamunur Rashid

Veteran actor Mamunur Rashid has just about wrapped up filming for his latest exciting project, "Borbaad," directed by Mehedi Hasan Hridoy. After completing the shoot in Mumbai, India, he has officially returned to Bangladesh.

Mamunur Rashid, in a conversation with The Daily Star, spoke about his work on "Borbaad". He described the experience as highly rewarding and noted that additional scenes are still pending for future shoots.

Discussing his role in "Borbaad", he mentioned that he takes on a negative character, "So it allowed me to experiment with a different style of acting. I believe the audience will get to see me in a new and different role."

When asked about Shakib Khan, who is the headlining star in "Borbaad", Mamunur Rashid mentioned, "I haven't had the chance to meet him, as I returned to Bangladesh immediately after completing filming my scenes."

Besides, Mamunur Rashid is currently directing a new drama series titled "Charon Chhuye Jay." This marks his return to directing TV series after nearly 25 years.

Beyond his work in drama and film, Mamunur Rashid's true passion is theatre, where he continues to be actively involved. This month, he also took part in a stage performance.