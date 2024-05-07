Mamunur Rashid to take director’s chair for TV drama after 25 years

Renowned playwright, thespian and director Mamunur Rashid is set to helm a new television drama series after 25 years. He is best known for his pioneering work in the theatre and television drama industry, having directed the first-ever packaged television drama in the country.

Additionally, he also directed two popular drama series, "Shilpi" and "Dhanab", named after their central characters.

His latest project, titled "Charan Chhuye Jay '' will mark his return to directing television drama after a lengthy hiatus. The drama series is set to be produced for a private television channel. Mamunur Rashid expressed his eagerness to commence shooting for the series soon, as preparations are currently underway.

Speaking about the storyline of the drama Mamunur Rashid described it as a unique narrative centered around a school. "Each of my dramas aims to capture the essence of human experiences, values, and the intricacies of life. "Charan Chhuye Jay" will also embody these thematic elements," the playwright said.

One of his most notable works, the mega-serial "The New Sabuj Opera", garnered widespread popularity amongst viewers many years ago. Mamunur Rashid has a significant body of work as a director, playwright, and actor in addition to his directorial ventures. He has received the Ekushey Padak, one of the highest civilian awards in Bangladesh, for his contributions to the arts sector of the country.

When asked about his return to directing television drama after such a long time, Mamunur Rashid humorously remarked that it could be considered a return after 25 years.

Additionally, Mamunur Rashid is also directing a new stage play for theatre with his recent play "Company". He played a significant role in the "Company's"debut production during the last Eid-ul-Fitr festival, even taking on an acting role in the play.

Reflecting on the audience response to the theater production, Mamunur Rashid expressed his satisfaction with the positive reception, particularly noting the overwhelming turnout on the first day of its staging.