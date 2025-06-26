TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 26, 2025 03:34 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 03:44 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Mamunur Rashid makes long-awaited return with ‘Choron Chhuye Jai’

Thu Jun 26, 2025 03:34 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 03:44 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 26, 2025 03:34 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 03:44 PM
Mamunur Rashid
Photos: Collected

Veteran theatre personality Mamunur Rashid—acclaimed as a playwright, actor, and director—returns to television with a new long-form project, marking his comeback after a significant hiatus. Titled "Choron Chhuye Jai", the upcoming 100-episode serial is written and directed by the theatre veteran himself.

Set to premiere on Channel i this week, the drama will air from Saturdays to Wednesdays at 7:50pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mamunur Rashid

Known for weaving the everyday rhythms of life into his work, the artiste offers something more than a typical love story this time. "This is not a romantic tale," he said. "It's a story of a wounded land wrapped in patriotism, affection, grief, and longing. It's about rain in the chest, loss in the eyes, being consumed by love, and being burned by it too."

At its core, "Choron Chhuye Jai" explores familial and societal dynamics, offering a textured portrait of ordinary lives shaped by extraordinary emotions.

On the decision to return to directing, Mamunur Rashid commented, "This is the kind of narrative audiences look for in long-running serials. Every family faces conflicts—some visible, some not—and this drama sheds light on those stories. I've slowed down my workload in recent years, so this marks my return after a long break. I hope viewers will connect with it."

The cast features some of Bangladesh's most accomplished and beloved actors, including Mamunur Rashid himself, Chanchal Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad, Shamima Tushti, Ahsan Habib Nasim, Azad Abul Kalam, Joyraj, Shofol Khan, Pavel Azad, and Sushama Sarker.

Related topic:
Mamunur Rashidmamunur rashid acting
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib Khan-starrer 'Borbaad' to feature Mamunur Rashid

Shakib Khan-starrer 'Borbaad' to feature Mamunur Rashid

8m ago
bangladesh group theatre federation

Group Theatre Federation condemns ‘shadow ban’ on Mamunur Rashid

7m ago

Mamunur Rashid’s ‘Tumba O Protibeshi’ to stage this Eid

3m ago

Mamunur Rashid’s play ‘Company’ to stage today

1y ago
Jamil Ahmed advises Mamunur Rashid to ‘step back’ amid growing tensions at Shilpakala

Jamil Ahmed advises Mamunur Rashid to ‘step back’ amid growing tensions at Shilpakala

7m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে সিইসির সাক্ষাৎ

আজ বিকেলে রাষ্ট্রীয় অতিথি ভবন যমুনায় প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে তিনি সাক্ষাৎ করেন।

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘ইরানের আঘাতে ইসরায়েল প্রায় ধ্বংস হয়ে যাচ্ছিল, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র কিছুই পায়নি’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে