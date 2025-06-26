Mamunur Rashid makes long-awaited return with ‘Choron Chhuye Jai’

Veteran theatre personality Mamunur Rashid—acclaimed as a playwright, actor, and director—returns to television with a new long-form project, marking his comeback after a significant hiatus. Titled "Choron Chhuye Jai", the upcoming 100-episode serial is written and directed by the theatre veteran himself.

Set to premiere on Channel i this week, the drama will air from Saturdays to Wednesdays at 7:50pm.

Known for weaving the everyday rhythms of life into his work, the artiste offers something more than a typical love story this time. "This is not a romantic tale," he said. "It's a story of a wounded land wrapped in patriotism, affection, grief, and longing. It's about rain in the chest, loss in the eyes, being consumed by love, and being burned by it too."

At its core, "Choron Chhuye Jai" explores familial and societal dynamics, offering a textured portrait of ordinary lives shaped by extraordinary emotions.

On the decision to return to directing, Mamunur Rashid commented, "This is the kind of narrative audiences look for in long-running serials. Every family faces conflicts—some visible, some not—and this drama sheds light on those stories. I've slowed down my workload in recent years, so this marks my return after a long break. I hope viewers will connect with it."

The cast features some of Bangladesh's most accomplished and beloved actors, including Mamunur Rashid himself, Chanchal Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad, Shamima Tushti, Ahsan Habib Nasim, Azad Abul Kalam, Joyraj, Shofol Khan, Pavel Azad, and Sushama Sarker.