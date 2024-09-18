Veteran playwright Mamunur Rashid’s wife Gawhar passes away

Renowned playwright and cultural icon Mamunur Rashid has sadly lost his cherished wife, Gawhar Ara Mamun, a quiet yet significant presence in the Bangladeshi theatre community.

Gawhar Ara Mamun passed away yesterday at 7:30pm, while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital in Dhanmondi, Mamunur Rashid confirmed to the media.

According to family sources, she had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment before her passing.

Her funeral will be held on today after the Zuhr prayers at Taqwa Mosque in Dhanmondi, as confirmed by her theatre troupe, Aranyak Natyadal. Following the prayers, she will be laid to rest at the Mirpur Martyrs' Graveyard.

Gawhar Ara had been battling age-related health issues for a long time. On Monday, after suffering a sudden heart attack, she was admitted to the hospital. Her condition worsened the next day, leading to her transfer to the ICU, where she eventually passed away.