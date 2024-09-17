11 cultural groups protest Asaduzzaman Noor’s arrest

11 cultural groups have protested against the arrest of cultural personality, freedom fighter, and former member of the parliament, Asaduzzaman Noor.

Noor, one of the country's leading cultural personalities, a popular actor and recitation artiste, president of the Bangladesh Recitation Coordination Council, and a member of the advisory council of the Sommilito Sangskritik Jote, was arrested on Sunday night in connection with a murder case in Mirpur.

Eleven prominent cultural alliances, including the Sommilito Sangskritik Jote, have united in strong condemnation of this action. In a unified voice, they have called for his immediate and unconditional release from the 'false allegation', emphasising the urgent need to rectify this alarming situation.

The organisations issuing the statement are— Sommilito Sangskritik Jote, Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, Bangladesh Recitation Coordination Council, Bangladesh Pothonatak Parishad, Bangladesh Dance Artists Association, Bangladesh Charushilpi Sangsad, Bangladesh Gana Sangeet Coordination Council, ITI Bangladesh Centre, Bangladesh Gram Theatre, Bangladesh Jatra Industry Development Council, and Bangladesh Children's Organisation Unity Alliance.

The message was conveyed by M Ahkam Ullah, General Secretary, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote.