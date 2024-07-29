TV & Film
Mamunur Rashid’s new series ‘Phool Bahar’ set to air on Deepto TV

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mamunur Rashid’s new series ‘Phool Bahar’ set to air 0n Deepto TV
Photos: Collected

Renowned playwright and actor Mamunur Rashid returns to television with a new series titled "Phool Bahar."

The series, written by Matia Banu Shuku and Rajibul Islam Rajib and directed by Jubaraj Khan, features a stellar cast, including Mamunur Rashid. Saju Khadem stars as Phool, and Ahsan Habib Nasim portrays the character of Bahar. 

Other notable actors in the series include Nader Chowdhury, Munmun Ahmed, Sanjida Preeti, Iffat Ara Tithi, Maimuna Momo, Nusrat Jannat Ruhi, Jozen, Rizwan Parvez, Ahmed Gias, and Anwara Shahi.

Director Jubaraj Khan shared insights into the storyline, revealing that the characters Phool and Bahar are complementary parts of each other's dreams. Phool, the main character, represents the typical Bengali middle-class youth. He is joined by Bahar, a historic spirit and one of Siraj-ud-Daulah's defeated soldiers at the Battle of Plassey. 

Bahar, an unfulfilled soul, seeks to punish the traitorous Mir Jafars of the world. With aspirations to improve his village, family, and environment, Phool arrives in the city carrying Bahar's spirit. This marks the beginning of a new life for Phool Bahar, filled with the challenges of love, social inconsistencies, and personal goals.

Will Phool and Bahar overcome these challenges and achieve their dreams? The answers await in "Phool Bahar," set to premiere soon on Deepto TV.

