Concerts featuring James, Bappa Mazumdar to captivate music lovers in February

Over a month has passed since the beginning of the new year but no big musical concerts were held due to the 12th General Election in the country.

However, the spell is going to break in February with two back-to-back concerts on February 16 and 23, featuring legendary musical sensations like, James and Bappa Mazumdar, adding much hype to their massive fanbase and music lovers all over the country.

The immensely popular musical venture of last year "The School of Rock" is making its return with its second edition on February 16, featuring Ashes, Shonar Bangla Circus, Plasmic Knock, Blue Jeans etc and James as the headliner of the concert, confirmed the organiser, ETC Events.

The open air concert will be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) premises on February 16. The tickets will be available in five categories, charging, Tk 500, Tk 700, Tk 1000, Tk 1500 and Tk 1800, respectively, based on the placement of the seats. The concert will be open from 2pm, the organisers informed.

Bappa Mazumdar to return to stage with his second solo concert

Prominent singer Bappa Mazumdar brought out his second solo concert, titled, "Bappa Mazumdar Odyssey", this year on February 23 at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) premises.

Bappa's first solo concert was held in 2022, over two years ago.

"We have got a massive response from my audiences in my first solo concert. Many of the fans, who couldn't come to the concert, have been requesting me for another one and I have arranged this concert for them. I invite all my fans to come to the concert to enjoy a soulful musical evening together," Bappa Mazumdar said.

Along with Bappa, crowd-favourite singer Masha Islam will perform at the concert as a guest singer.

The pre-registration for the concert has opened for music lovers. Two kinds of tickets, regular ones for Tk 1500, and VIP ones for Tk 3000 will be available for audiences. The concert will start from 4pm on February 23.