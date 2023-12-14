Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Dec 14, 2023 11:57 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 12:40 PM

Music

‘Bijoy Ullash’ concert to celebrate 53 years of Victory

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Dec 14, 2023 11:57 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 12:40 PM
Photos: Collected

The most popular musical bands of the country are to come together in celebration of this year's Victory Day.

The concert, titled "Bijoy Ullash", is going to take place at Jamuna Future Park's Players Club on Friday, December 15, from 2 PM to 10 PM, confirmed Shafkat Aziz, senior executive at Jamuna Builders Limited. The concert is an initiative of the TAAN-RAAT Institute of Bangladesh.

Crowd-favourites Warfaze, Artcell, Avoid Rafa, Pritom Hasan, Ashes, Meghdol, War Site, After The Eclipse, Oindrojalik, Nivaniya, Olekha and Band Hub bands are there to entertain the audiences.

Md Golam Kebria Sarkar, RJ Kebria, first Bangladeshi YouTuber to be featured on YouTube's official blog,
RJ Kebria becomes first Bangladeshi to be featured on YouTube’s blog

"We are arranging the concert for the third consecutive year. We are expecting a huge crowd of 5000 music lovers, and I believe they will love it," said Mohammad Sajjad, Chief Advisor of TAAN-RAAT Institute of Bangladesh.

