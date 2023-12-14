‘Bijoy Ullash’ concert to celebrate 53 years of Victory

The most popular musical bands of the country are to come together in celebration of this year's Victory Day.

The concert, titled "Bijoy Ullash", is going to take place at Jamuna Future Park's Players Club on Friday, December 15, from 2 PM to 10 PM, confirmed Shafkat Aziz, senior executive at Jamuna Builders Limited. The concert is an initiative of the TAAN-RAAT Institute of Bangladesh.

Crowd-favourites Warfaze, Artcell, Avoid Rafa, Pritom Hasan, Ashes, Meghdol, War Site, After The Eclipse, Oindrojalik, Nivaniya, Olekha and Band Hub bands are there to entertain the audiences.

"We are arranging the concert for the third consecutive year. We are expecting a huge crowd of 5000 music lovers, and I believe they will love it," said Mohammad Sajjad, Chief Advisor of TAAN-RAAT Institute of Bangladesh.