RJ Kebria becomes first Bangladeshi to be featured on YouTube’s blog

Md Golam Kebria Sarkar, popularly known as RJ Kebria, is a well-known personality for those who frequently engage with YouTube and Facebook content in Bangladesh. With a vibrant career in radio, he gained popularity for his witty commentary that resonated with the audience. Recently, he became the first Bangladeshi YouTuber to be featured on YouTube's official blog.

He ventured onto various platforms such as Facebook and YouTube following his time as a radio personality. In 2020, during the pandemic, he initiated a segment under his YouTube channel called "Apan Thikana", sharing stories of individuals separated from their families.

In a matter of days, it evolved into a distinctive platform for reuniting families. Approximately 350 families have successfully reunited with their lost loved ones, marking a rare and commendable achievement in the realm of content creation through the "Apan Thikana" series.

In recognition of this achievement, an interview with RJ Kebria was highlighted on the official YouTube blog, titled "Championing reunions - how one creator in APAC helped nearly 350 estranged families reconnect". The blog post was published on Tuesday.

As per RJ Kebria, he holds the distinction of being the first Bangladeshi featured on YouTube's blog. Overwhelmed by this unique achievement, he expressed his emotions on social media, stating, "My hands are shaking! I do not know what to write! Alhamdulillah. You can understand more if you visit the link."

This marks the inaugural YouTube blog post featuring a content creator from Bangladesh. Prior to this, YouTube had not highlighted any content creator from Bangladesh in their official blog posts.

In regard to Kibria's show, the YouTube blog stated, "Over the last three years, more than 400 episodes of 'Apan Thikana' have been produced, contributing to the reunification of nearly 350 families. During the pandemic, Kibria launched this series on his channel, drawing inspiration from the programme called 'Lost and Found', a format he had previously utilised on the radio. The emotionally resonant and touching videos from his series thus gained popularity in Bangladesh."

In addition to these descriptions, a brief interview with Kibria is featured on the YouTube blog. The questions and answers delve into various aspects of his YouTube journey, revealing different stories and insights.