EU commission requests algorithm data from YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat

The EU Commission has formally requested detailed information from YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat about the algorithms they use to recommend content to their users on October 2, according to a recent report by Reuters.

The request seeks to understand the role these algorithms play in amplifying certain risks, such as those related to the electoral process, mental health, and the protection of minors.

Under the framework of the Digital Services Act (DSA), the Commission's request also focuses on the measures these companies have in place to mitigate the potential spread of illegal content through their recommendation systems. This includes addressing issues such as promoting illegal drugs and the dissemination of hate speech.

The EU has singled out TikTok by asking for specific information regarding how the platform prevents bad actors from manipulating the application and what steps it is taking to reduce risks related to elections and civic discourse, according to the report.

The tech companies have until November 15 to provide the requested data, according to the EU. Once the information is received, the Commission will determine the next steps, which could involve imposing fines on the platforms if they are found to be non-compliant.

This request follows earlier non-compliance proceedings under the DSA, targeting platforms such as Meta's Facebook and Instagram, AliExpress, and TikTok.