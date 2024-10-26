Level up your photography skills—5 YouTube channels to follow now

YouTube has now become a platform that offers countless channels to learn and develop skills. From simple tips and tricks, tutorials, and proper camera settings, to advanced-level colour grading and much more — YouTube has it all for newbies and advanced-level photographers.

So, here are 5 YouTube channels to learn and improve your photography skills.

COOPH

From amazingly creative tips and tricks to simple DIY photography tutorials, COOPH has become an easy guidebook for beginners. The channel encourages photographers from all around the world with their out-of-the-box ideas.

'COOPH' or 'Cooperative of Photography' started in a small, rural Austrian town. As mentioned on their website, "At COOPH we live and breathe photography, always looking for innovative ideas to support dedicated, smart and adventurous people in their pursuit of photographic excellence."

The channel also features the works of famous photographers, their styles, and their compositions which can motivate newbies. What one cannot learn perhaps in a year from hands-on experience, a simple 3-minute video from this channel can teach in minutes.

Photo: Collected / Jakob Owens / Unsplash

Tatiana Hopper

Photographer, writer, and YouTuber, Tatiana Hopper creates documentary videos on icon photographers and their works. Her videos are intriguing where she brings out and also analyses the motifs of a photographer behind a photo.

A photograph might be just a visual for some, but for others, it can express an infinite number of expressions and emotions. The channel gives deep insights into the works of various photographers and offers perspectives that you perhaps have never thought of.

Image: LS

National Geographic

National Geographic — the YouTube channel is not entirely based on photography, rather the channel has a wide range of documentaries and short videos on wildlife, science, nature, and so on.

The channel often features interviews with world-class photographers, the stories behind their works, their achievements, and their thoughts on life, making this a treasure trove for those interested in this particular genre of photography.

Phillip Skraba

A bird's eye view changes our perspectives on how we see the world. These days, photographers can get creative using drone cameras as prices have gone down significantly.

Phillip Skraba is a photographer and videographer who has expertise in drones. He has a set of videos where he guides beginners, shares tips and tricks, gives the best settings to get better shots and much more.

Skraba's instructions are easy to follow and his videos are visually stunning, which makes them captivating for those who want to explore the world of aerial photography.

Prism Photographic Tutorials

Prism Photographic Tutorials was founded by Rafiqul Islam, the writer of the best-seller, "Photography- Kalakoushal o Monon." Islam is also the founder of the YouTube channel, "Prism Photographic Tutorials" where he teaches camera and photography, covering topics from the very basics to advanced levels.

Although photography seems like a practical pursuit, it requires some theoretical knowledge. The channel delivers a beautiful blend of theories and practical lessons for a better understanding of the art. This channel is a "viewfinder" for beginner photographers and a "notebook" for the pros!